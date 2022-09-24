Nasa postpones launch of moon rocket because of tropical storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nasa postpones launch of moon rocket because of tropical storm

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 4:28 pm
The Artemis I rocket may be returned to its hangar because of the threat of tropical storm Ian (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Artemis I rocket may be returned to its hangar because of the threat of tropical storm Ian (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Nasa is postponing next week’s launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that’s expected to become a major hurricane.

It’s the third delay in the past month for Artemis I, the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but no astronauts, a follow-up to Nasa’s Apollo moon-landing programme of a half-century ago.

Hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical issues caused the previous cancellations.

Currently churning in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Monday and slam into Florida’s Gulf coast by Thursday.

The entire state, however, is in the cone showing the probable path of the storm’s centre, including Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre.

Given the forecast uncertainties, Nasa decided on Saturday to forgo Tuesday’s planned launch attempt and instead prepare the 322ft (98 metres) high rocket for a possible return to its hangar.

Managers will decide on Sunday whether to haul it off the launch pad.

If the rocket remains at the pad, Nasa could try for an October 2 launch attempt, the last opportunity before a two-week blackout period.

But a rollback late on Sunday or early Monday likely would mean a lengthy delay for the test flight, possibly pushing it into November.

The Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by Nasa. Assuming its first test flight goes well, astronauts would climb aboard for the next mission in 2024, leading to a two-person moon landing in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Corporal Joseph Puopolo is believed to have died in a prisoner of war camp in 1951 (US Defence Department via AP)
Remains of US soldier who went missing during Korean War are identified
Sergei Lavrov addresses the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Roger Waters has cancelled concerts in Poland amid a row over comments he made on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the General Assembly of the UN (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
China: Stand between us and Taiwan and be ‘crushed by wheels of history’
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Influential jazz sax player Pharoah Sanders has died aged 81 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Influential jazz saxophone player Pharoah Sanders dies aged 81
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against a partial mobilisation in Moscow (AP Photo)
Russian police disperse protests against army mobilisation in Russia
John Herdman is leading Canada to Qatar (Florian Schroetter/AP)
From Consett to Qatar, John Herdman living World Cup dream with Canada

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
The Artemis I rocket may be returned to its hangar because of the threat of tropical storm Ian (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks