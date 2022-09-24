England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: September 24, 2022, 7:08 pm
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)

India claimed the final wicket of the series in dramatic and controversial fashion with a run-out at the non-striker’s end just as England looked to be closing in on victory in the final one-day international of the series and summer at Lord’s.

Charlie Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine as the hosts looked to be closing in on an unlikely victory before the run-out.

Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.

It is a rare form of dismissal but has been used before, including by Indian bowlers Vinoo Mankad – after whom it has traditionally been known – and Ravichandran Ashwin.

There has previously been an unwritten convention to offer the batter a warning, though the relevant law was recently moved by the International Cricket Council from the ‘Unfair play’ section and filed instead under ‘Run out’.

Immediately after the third umpire upheld the decision Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of India’s victory, before going over to shake the hands of the opposition.

The India players ran off in celebration, and to the delight of many Indian fans in the crowd, but for the rest it was subdued as the visitors commenced a celebratory lap of honour.

Deepti Sharma, centre, and India celebrate their controversial win
Deepti Sharma, centre, and India celebrate their controversial win (Steven Paston/PA)

The match should have been a historic moment for India and England as they returned to Lord’s for the first time in five years since they met at the 2017 World Cup final, but it will be remembered for the final controversy.

India had already won the series having won the first two matches comfortably, but had been pushed onto the back foot by England and Dean who had worked hard to give themselves a chance of victory before Sharma’s action.

England required 17 to win when the run out occurred, with Dean leading the way alongside number 11 Freya Davies, chasing India’s total of 169.

The hosts had previously slumped in their chase from 27 without loss to 53 for six before Amy Jones and Dean put on a partnership of 38 for the eighth wicket to take the game into the final stages.

In the first innings Kate Cross was the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets for just 26 runs, with Smriti Mandhana hitting 50 and Deepti Sharma an unbeaten 68.

The game was Jhulan Goswami’s final India appearance, as she bowed out of international cricket having made her debut back in 2002.

She was out for a golden duck after coming out to a guard of honour, dismissed by Freya Kemp who was not born when she earned her first international cap. However with the ball she showed her experience and talent, taking two for 30 from her 10 overs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run
Nigel Clough’s changes made a big difference (Nigel French/PA)
Nigel Clough praises Mansfield subs after late victory at Crewe

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks