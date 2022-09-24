It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 7:41 pm
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India's win at Lord's (Steven Paston/PA)


India claimed the final wicket of the series in dramatic and controversial fashion with a run out at the non-striker’s end, something England bowler Kate Cross insisted she would not do.

England had looked to be closing in on victory in the final one-day international of the series and summer at Lord’s when Deepti Sharma took the bails off.

The bowler had already entered her delivery stride when she went back to the stumps to run out Charlie Dean for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.

Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine as England looked to be closing in on an unlikely victory, before the run out with the hosts 17 runs short of their target of 170 having recovered from 53 for six.

It is a rare form of dismissal but has been used before, including by Indian bowlers Vinoo Mankad – after whom it has traditionally been known – and Ravichandran Ashwin.

There has previously been an unwritten convention to offer the batter a warning, though the relevant law was recently moved by the International Cricket Council from the ‘Unfair play’ section and filed instead under ‘Run out’ – but for Cross it is not a method of dismissal she would use.

“No I wouldn’t,” she said after the game.

“Ultimately it is Deepti’s choice how she goes about that.”

Deepti Sharma, centre, takes the congratulations after India's win


“What we did say in the dressing room is that we didn’t lose that game of cricket because of that last wicket. It was with a lot of the earlier partnerships that weren’t able to be extended.

“I actually don’t know the laws. I know they changed recently, but I don’t actually know what they changed from and to.

“I think it’s a dismissal that’s always going to divide opinion. That’s all that’s ever going to get said about it: some people are going to like it, some people aren’t.

“Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie Dean that way. I’m more disappointed for Charlie Dean that she couldn’t get a fifty at Lord’s today because she looked set to do that.

“If we’re looking at the real positives, then maybe that’s the only way they could have got Deano out today.”

Immediately after the third umpire upheld the decision Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of India’s victory, before going over to shake the hands of the opposition.

Dean’s reaction, at the age of just 21 and on the cusp of a maiden half-century at Lord’s, earned the praise of her team-mate.

“I think that’s professional sport. Everyone is human before they’re a cricketer, (or) whatever sport they play,” Cross said.

“The emotion is always what you get first, and it’s how you react to that. I thought Deano was absolutely brilliant – the way she went over and shook hands immediately. If you’re talking about the spirit of cricket, I thought that was just fantastic from Deano.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted her side have committed no “crime” despite the controversial nature of the dismissal and the boos which rang out around the ground after Sharma’s action.

“Today whatever we have done I don’t think it was any crime, it is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player,” Kaur said.

“I’m actually very happy she was aware of that, and the batter is taking too long a stride I think.

“I don’t think (Sharma) has done something wrong and we just need to back her.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

