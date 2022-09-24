Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:48 pm
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and confident that the team will click in Qatar.

Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.

But things have gone awry at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare following Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate (centre) saw his side slump to another defeat in Italy on Friday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate was booed by some of the travelling support at San Siro after a fifth winless match, which ratchets up pressure and scrutiny with the World Cup opener against Iran looming large on November 21.

“Look, I think that’s currently where it is and I have to accept that,” he said of the negative vibe as Qatar approaches.

“I think I’m the right person to take the team into the tournament. I think it’s more stable that way, without a doubt.

“I don’t think (the) performance (against Italy) was far off and I know that’s going to get derision just because we’re on the back of a run of defeats.

“But I’ve got to separate the summer and the circumstances around the summer from (this match).”

Asked if he remains confident that England will click when the finals come around, Southgate said: “Yeah, without a doubt.

“We’re playing and have been playing some top level sides and we will be better for that.

“And the younger players, in particular, that have been in these games will have learned a lot from them.

Italy v England
England are in a poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)

“In the past we’ve had runs of friendlies or whatever the matches are and then we’ve gone into tournaments and that’s the first time we’ve hit high-level opposition and it’s hit us in the face quite often.

“Now we know the level, now we know what we’ve got to improve and we’ll be better placed for that by having had the quality of matches that we’ve had.”

This is Southgate’s toughest spell as England manager, with adulation from the stands replaced by audible fan frustration.

“Look, I’ve seen every other England manager have it,” he said of the criticism.

“I wasn’t and never have been carried away by praise. I know how the game is and it turns so quickly. And in the end, you’re judged on results.”

Southgate feels capable of handling that scrutiny having “been through pretty much everything”, including missing the key penalty in the Euro 96 semi-final

The former defender came back from that and now he feels is a time for resilience from a group he does not believe are being weighed down by the shirt – something that has been an issue in the past.

“I think the players are free to play,” Southgate said. “I think inevitably when you’re having a run where you’re not winning… and, I repeat, I have to separate the summer from this.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate missed from the penalty spot in the Euro 96 semi-finals (PA)

“The summer created pressure but we weren’t fielding our strongest team and they weren’t in good physical condition.

“We always have felt that one of the keys with England is you have to keep winning matches to keep the pressure off, which allows things to happen. Unfortunately the scenario in the summer created pressure.

“Of course tonight is going to add to the noise around that but it’s for me to deal with that. I’m the leader of the group and it’s for me to keep them on track.”

Now attention turns to Monday’s Wembley clash against Germany – the final match before a World Cup that midfielder Kalvin Phillips could miss.

England v Hungary – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – Molineux Stadium
Gareth Southgate could be without Kalvin Phillips (right) for the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate acknowledges England have a “slight lack of depth in the middle of midfield” that is now being underlined by the Manchester City player’s absence with a shoulder injury.

“There’s the recovery from surgery, which there’s an estimated time (for),” Southgate said of England’s 2020–21 men’s player of the year

“Then there’s the reality of how much football he might have and how much football he’s had in the last eight weeks so he’s of course a big doubt.”

