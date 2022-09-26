Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady as Green Bay Packers hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady as Green Bay Packers hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 8:04 am
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (Jason Behnken/AP)
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (Jason Behnken/AP)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers held off Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 as the two veteran quarterbacks collided on Sunday.

While Rodgers claimed his second victory over Brady in five meetings, the anticipated offensive battle was ultimately superseded by a defensive struggle.

Reigning back-to-back NFL MVP Rodgers threw two touchdowns in the first half but the Packers were shut out in the second, while Tampa Bay left it until the dying stages to finally score a touchdown.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady led an 89-yard drive that ended with him finding Russell Gage in the endzone with 14 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

But the Buccaneers were unsuccessful with the two-point conversion as they fell to their first loss of the season.

Super Bowl favourites the Buffalo Bills fell to their first defeat of the campaign as they were beaten 21-19 by division rivals the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo’s loss came despite a monster effort from Allen, who threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 63 passing attempts.

But when they got the ball back with just over 90 seconds left after a Miami punt in their endzone resulted in a safety, the Dolphins defence stood tall as they improved their record to 3-0.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also 3-0 after they cruised past NFC East rivals Washington Commanders 24-8, with quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first defeat of the season in a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan orchestrated the comeback victory with a 16-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown pass to Jelani Woods.

Baker Mayfield also got his first win in a new uniform, leading the Carolina Panthers to a 22-14 success against the New Orleans Saints.

Last season’s AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the new campaign by beating the New York Jets 27-12.

The Denver Broncos eclipsed the San Francisco 49ers in a dour 11-10 victory in Sunday’s late game, while the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12.

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Baltimore Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-26 while the Minnesota Vikings battled back in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24.

The Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-20, despite two interceptions from quarterback Justin Fields, while the Jacksonville Jaguars eased to a 38-10 victory over the injury-hit Los Angeles Chargers.

The Atlanta Falcons got their first victory of the campaign by winning 27-23 at the Seattle Seahawks, but the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3 after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

