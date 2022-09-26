Drone attack hits Ukraine as US vows ‘consequences’ over nuclear weapons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Drone attack hits Ukraine as US vows ‘consequences’ over nuclear weapons

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 9:17 am
Russian recruits take a bus near a military recruitment centre in Krasnodar (AP)
Russian recruits take a bus near a military recruitment centre in Krasnodar (AP)

An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa has sparked a massive fire and explosion, military officials said.

The attack came just hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The air strike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days.

The latest strike hit a military installation, detonating ammunition. Firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said.

Russia Ukraine War
People wait to receive humanitarian aid at the distribution point in the recently retaken town of Izium, Ukraine (AP)

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control.

The voting, which ends on Tuesday, took place after thousands of residents had already fled. Images have shown armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into voting.

Russia is widely expected to declare the results in its favour, a step that could see Moscow annex the territory and give it the pretext to seek to defend it as its own territory under the Russian nuclear umbrella.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, made clear that Russia would pay a high price if it made good on veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

“If Russia crosses this line there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Washington’s message has been more detailed in private conversations with their Russian counterparts, he said, without elaborating.

“So, the Russians understand where we are. We understand where we are. We are planning for every contingency,” Mr Sullivan said in separate comments to ABC’s This Week.

“And we will do what is necessary to deter Russia from taking this step.”

Z painted on a window
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a kindergarten classroom with a sign “Z” on the door that was used by Russian forces in the recently retaken area of Kapitolivka (AP)

Elsewhere, a Russian rocket attack targeted a village in south-eastern Ukraine. The attack struck an unnamed village and the regional centre of Zaporizhzhia, regional military official Oleksandr Starukh said.

He posted pictures of damaged buildings and said unspecified infrastructure also had been damaged and fires were sparked by the attack.

Meanwhile, the first batches of Russian troops mobilised by Moscow have begun to arrive at military bases, the British military said.

In an online intelligence briefing, the UK Ministry of Defence said “many tens of thousands” had been called up. However, the Russians face challenges ahead.

“Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments,” the MoD said.

Under normal circumstances, two battalions deploy while a third remains behind to train. But in the Ukraine war, even the third battalion is deploying, weakening that training, the MoD added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia (AP)
Thirteen dead and 21 hurt in school shooting in Russia
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE left, shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday September 25 2022 (Mohamed Al Hammadi/UAE Presidential Court/AP)
German chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for coronavirus
New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Apple will make latest iPhone 14 in India
The Government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory
Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday (NOAA/AP)
Ian strengthens into a hurricane and heads toward Cuba and Florida
A freight train crosses a bridge connecting China and North Korea in Dandong in north-eastern China’s Liaoning province (Park Jong-kuk/Yonhap/AP)
North Korea and China ‘reopen freight train traffic’
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (AP)
South Korean President scolds media over hot mic moment
Residents negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Noru in San Miguel town, Bulacan province (AP)
Powerful typhoon leaves five rescuers dead in north Philippines
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (Jason Behnken/AP)
Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady as Green Bay Packers hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The incident took place on the River Karatoa (AP)
Search continues for Hindu pilgrims after boat tragedy in Bangladesh

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks