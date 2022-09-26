North Korea and China ‘reopen freight train traffic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World

North Korea and China ‘reopen freight train traffic’

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 10:36 am
A freight train crosses a bridge connecting China and North Korea in Dandong in north-eastern China’s Liaoning province (Park Jong-kuk/Yonhap/AP)
North Korea and China have resumed a freight train service following a five-month hiatus, South Korean officials said.

It comes as the North struggles to revive an economy battered by the pandemic, UN sanctions and other factors.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month made a dubious claim to have overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and ordered an easing of the restrictions guarding against the spread of the coronavirus.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, said it concluded the North Korea-China freight railway service restarted on Monday.

Spokesman Cho Joonghoon said how long the train service will last and what goods would be transferred remains to be seen.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin later told a regular briefing that China and North Korea agreed to resume cross-border freight transport between two of their border cities “according to border-related treaties and through friendly consultation”.

North Korea’s state media did not immediately confirm the reopening.

Earlier on Monday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said it has seen a freight train with more than 10 cars leaving the Chinese border city of Dandong and crossing a railway bridge into North Korea’s Sinuiju city.

Kim Jong Un likely wants to import consumer goods, materials needed to build residences in Pyongyang and modernise factories in rural areas, and other items related to his hope to improve public livelihoods, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

Mr Lim said the Dandong-Sinuiju railroad has handled more than 70% of official trade between the two countries.

There are no reports that other cross-border railway or truck transport routes have been reopened.

“The two sides will continue to strengthen co-ordination to ensure the steady and secure transport of goods and make further contributions to friendly relations between China and (North Korea),” Mr Wang, the Chinese spokesperson, said.

In April, China said it had halted the Dandong-Sinuiju freight train traffic amid the spread of the Covid-19 in Dandong.

Earlier in January, the two countries reopened the railway link following two years of suspension while North Korea closed all its international borders as part of the world’s harshest restrictions to guard against the pandemic.

China, which shares a porous border with North Korea, is the North’s economic pipeline and last major diplomatic ally.

More than 90% of North Korea’s external trade has been with China.

The nosedive in trade volume between them during the pandemic was believed to have caused a further strain on the North’s fragile economy, which has also been hit by the sanctions, natural disasters and Mr Kim’s own mismanagement.

Mr Kim’s claim to have beaten the pandemic came only three months after his country first admitted an outbreak following a highly disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks