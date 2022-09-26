Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:37 pm
Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi speaks to the crowd as he leads Friday prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt in 2011 (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi speaks to the crowd as he leads Friday prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt in 2011 (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian cleric seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96, according to his official website.

He died on Monday in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the military’s overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013.

Mr al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.

For many years while living in exile, he had a popular talk show on Qatar’s Al-Jazeera network and often weighed in on controversial political topics.

He supported suicide bombings and other attacks by Palestinians against Israel and also voiced support for the Iraqi insurgency that erupted after the US-led invasion of 2003.

But he also backed the Muslim Brotherhood’s embrace of democratic elections and was a staunch critic of more radical groups, like the so-called Islamic State.

He had strongly criticised the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, calling on all Muslim nations at the time to prepare to fight the Americans there “if the Iraqis fail to drive them out”.

“By opening our ports, our airports and our land, we are participating in the war,” Mr al-Qaradawi said in a pointed critique of US-allied Arab governments.

“We will be cursed by history because we have helped the Americans.”

Qatar, which hosted him for decades, also hosts American troops and now serves as the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt nearly a century ago and has branches across the region, played a major role in the 2011 uprisings that rocked the Middle East and rose to power in Egypt’s first democratic elections after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

But their year-long rule proved extremely divisive, and the military removed the Brotherhood from power in 2013 amid mass protests against them.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates included Mr al-Qaradawi on a list of dozens of organisations and individuals that they sanctioned for alleged terrorism in 2017 as part of a diplomatic dispute with Qatar, which denied the allegations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Excavators working on a discharge channel of the new Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline in the Bay of Greifswald in 2018 (dpa/Alamy/PA)
Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea
Edward Snowden on a screen at a documentary in Hamburg, Germany in 2015 (Christian Charisius/dpa/Alamy/PA)
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel speaks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum
Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries (Peter Dejong/AP)
Suspect detained in Poland over Dutch reporter’s murder
A person wears a mask while walking past a flower display in front of a supermarket in Front Street East, Toronto (Alex Lupul /The Canadian Press/AP)
Canada will not require masks on planes and drops vaccine mandate
Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine
Trent Alexander-Arnold will not play against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold absent for England’s Nations League game with Germany
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ed Miliband mocks ’19th century’ Rees-Mogg and accuses him of ‘climate denial’
Trucks being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia (AP)
Fifteen dead and 24 hurt in school shooting in Russia

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks