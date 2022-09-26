Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 2:13 pm
Trucks being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Trucks being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport (Hassan Ammar/AP)

A ship carrying thousands of tonnes of corn and vegetable oil from war-ravaged Ukraine has docked in northern Lebanon.

It is the first such vessel since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour started seven months ago.

AK Ambition, registered in Panama and loaded with 6,250 tonnes of corn and almost 18 tonnes of vegetable oil, arrived in the northern city of Tripoli, with Ukraine Embassy officials waiting at the port.

Last month, Razoni, carrying grain from Ukraine, was turned back and eventually docked in Syria, Russia’s ally, after the Lebanese importer refused to accept the shipment, allegedly because of a delay.

A worker holds corn from a truck that being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition
A worker holds corn from a truck that being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Razoni was the first vessel to leave Ukraine for Lebanon after a wartime deal signed between the United Nations and several countries for the safe passage of ships carrying vital cargo.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, said AK Ambition’s arrival is part of a deal signed between Ukrainian and Lebanese companies to bring weekly shipments to Lebanon.

It comes at a time when the small Mediterranean nation is in desperate need amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major global grain suppliers but the war has blocked most exports.

This led world food prices to soar in a crisis, including in Lebanon.

An Ukrainian woman who lives in Lebanon waves the national Ukrainian flag as trucks are filled with Ukrainian corn at Tripoli seaport
An Ukrainian woman who lives in Lebanon waves the national Ukrainian flag as trucks are filled with Ukrainian corn at Tripoli seaport (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The Lebanese are heavily reliant on Ukraine grain products, which accounted for 60% of Lebanon’s supply.

In early August, a Syrian ship that Ukraine said was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left Tripoli after officials in Lebanon allowed it to sail following an investigation.

The Syrian-flagged Laodicea had been anchored in Tripoli for days, with 8,929 tonnes of wheat flour and barley.

Moscow denied Ukraine’s claim of stolen grain.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has led to soaring inflation and shortages of food items, such as wheat.

Long bread queues recently plagued the country, where around two thirds of the population of six million, including one million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty.

