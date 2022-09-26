Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:52 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:10 am
Gareth Southgate’s England drew with Germany (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England drew with Germany (John Walton/PA)

Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.

Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.

England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced Wembley.

But the team dug deep and roared ahead as Luke Shaw and Mason Mount efforts were complemented by a Harry Kane spot-kick, only for a late Nick Pope error to be gobbled up by Havertz at the end of a frenetic encounter.

“We should really have been ahead with the quality of chances we had at half-time,” Southgate said. “Second half we started OK. Really all of the goals we conceded are avoidable.

“So, we’re 2-0 (down) looking into a difficult moment but I’ve got to say the players have been fantastic the last few days. They’ve taken some individual responsibility.

“They’ve collectively talked as a group on their own, with us, and the whole experience has been one we needed, I think, to grow the next part as a team because you’re going to have pressure in a World Cup.

“You can try and avoid pressure but it’s coming. Maybe it’s the third group game, maybe it’s a quarter-final – whatever it might be, it’s coming.

“So, better that we feel it and we learn how to deal with it. We talked about how we needed to react if Germany score tonight and the players reacted in the right way.

“We showed some character but also a lot of quality in the chances we created throughout the whole game and particularly for the goals we scored.

“I think the crowd also came with us. They stayed with us, they stayed with the team. Even at 0-2 they didn’t get on their back.

“They were quiet, understandably, but they didn’t get on their back and that was so important for us.

“And, of course, we score and the roof nearly lifts off – we all suddenly remember what it feels like to watch a goal go in!

“Then there’s great momentum in the game and I thought Bukayo (Saka) and Mason had really good contributions.

“I thought Jude (Bellingham) was outstanding through the whole game. I think Luke Shaw, considering how little football he’s had, had a really positive night.

“So, a lot to take from it and then of course we get an absolute punch on the nose at the end, which is pretty much how it’s going at the moment, frankly!”

England may be without a win in six matches – their longest winless run since 1993 – but Southgate appeared to have a spring back in his step in the post-match press conference.

The show of resilience in getting a result was key to that, as was the way players have taken responsibility in the wake of the Italy defeat.

England showed great character
England showed great character (John Walton/PA)

“One of the things was they asked could they have a meeting on their own to talk things through,” the England boss said. “That was, for me, such a positive sign.

“By the way, there’s moments at some clubs where that’s not a good sign! But they kind of talked through what they wanted to do with me.

“The best football teams, of course, need outstanding leadership from coaching teams and everything else, but the best teams have a real core of players that drive things.”

There will be plenty of debate and discussion in the wake of this month’s matches up until the World Cup, which England kick off against Iran on November 21.

Harry Maguire is sure to be a key theme given he is out of favour at Manchester United and gave away the penalty scored by Gundogan, before losing the ball at the start of the move that ended in Havertz scoring.

Gareth Southgate speaks to Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate speaks to Harry Maguire (John Walton/PA)

“I know everybody will focus on Harry but there were some very important moments that Harry delivered during the two matches,” Southgate said.

“Luke was another example of somebody that is an outstanding footballer, so what do we do? Not pick Luke Shaw because he’s not playing enough football, or do we pick a player that can do what you saw tonight?

“That’s always going to raise debate but I think in these moments we’ve got to back our best and most experienced players, unless we’re in a situation where it’s almost untenable and impossible to pick them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)
Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead
Sarina Wiegman has named a 24-player England squad to face the United States and Czech Republic next month (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Virgil van Dijk was on his bike (Nigel French/PA)
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social
Worcester are currently in administration (David Davies/PA)
Administrators begin task of finding a buyer for Worcester
Fabian Delph is retiring (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement
Abby Dow is one of England’s most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)
Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Gregg Berhalter is leading the USA into battle with England and Wales in Qatar (Liam McBurney/PA)
England a ‘scary’ prospect at World Cup – United States boss Gregg Berhalter
England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman is looking ahead to next year’s World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Focus on World Cup starts now – Sarina Wiegman

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks