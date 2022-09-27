Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 8:28 am
Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament, just in time to celebrate his 86th birthday, winning a seat in the senate nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office after a tax fraud conviction.

Mr Berlusconi, who has made personal comebacks a hallmark of Italian politics for three decades, was re-elected to Italy’s upper house with more than 50% of the votes on Sunday in the northern city of Monza, where he also owns a soccer team that was recently promoted to Italy’s top division.

While overall his party lost ground compared with the 2018 general elections, it fared better than expected and Mr Berlusconi’s victory was particularly heartfelt.

“Regaining a seat in the senate was a sort of personal revenge for Berlusconi, after all the judicial problems he went through,” said Massimiliano Panarari, political analyst at Rome’s Mercatorum University.

Italy Elections
Silvio Berlusconi with his partner Marta Fascina (Antonio Calanni/AP)

In 2013, the senate expelled him because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media business, and he was banned from holding public office for six years.

After he served a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

His third and last premiership had ended abruptly in 2011, when financial markets lost confidence that the billionaire media magnate could manage Italy’s finances during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia centre-right party, which pioneered populist politics in Italy in the 1990s, gained just over 8% in Sunday’s vote, which was dominated by his ally Giorgia Meloni.

She is now poised to lead the country’s first far-right government since the Second World War.

It was a better-than-expected result for Forza Italia, even though it still amounted to a significant loss of support compared with the 14% of the votes it received in 2018 elections.

Italy Politics
Silvio Berlusconi, leader of populist Forza Italia, at a party rally in Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)

The party has grown weaker in the past decades, hit by Mr Berlusconi’s judicial woes and his recurring health problems, but it has remained relevant enough.

Beating expectations, Forza Italia finished right behind its other ally, the anti-immigrant League of Matteo Salvini, which won only about 9% of the vote, down from 17% in 2018.

Mr Berlusconi has pledged to exercise a moderating influence over the other two more radical parties.

“Forza Italia proved decisive for the success of the centre-right and the formation of the next government,” he enthused in a tweet. “Once again I put myself at the service of Italy, of the country I love.”

Analysts noted that, despite some grotesque performances on TikTok, which he used in the electoral campaign to reach young voters with anecdotes and jokes, the three-term prime minister succeeded in gaining a new space on Italy’s political stage.

“I’ve still got it,” he said in one viral video clip, after he successfully nailed a fly that had landed on his forehead during a television interview.

He raised eyebrows late in the campaign when he seemed to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in Donbas.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelensky’s government with decent people and then leave,” Mr Berlusconi told his favourite late-night talk show host. Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified”,

But Mr Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villas and even visited Crimea with Mr Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

Berlusconi was not the only winner in the household.

Berlusconi’s 32-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, also obtained a seat in the lower house of parliament, after winning the vote in the Sicilian constituency of Marsala, despite never showing up in the island during the campaign.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Fascina said she used to go there with her father on holiday when she was a child.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region (AP Photo)
Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
Gregg Berhalter is leading the USA into battle with England and Wales in Qatar (Liam McBurney/PA)
England a ‘scary’ prospect at World Cup – United States boss Gregg Berhalter
Silverstone could again be a venue (Tim Goode/PA)
Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season
A large disturbance in the sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm (Danish Defence Command/AP)
Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks
Russians wait and lineup to get Kazakhstan’s INN in a public service center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up
People wait in lines to fuel their vehicles at a Costco Wholesale store in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds
Nord Stream terminal (Alamy/PA)
Sabotage claims after leaks detected in Russian gas pipelines
A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran’s general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police
(Yui Mok/PA)
Facebook parent company disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks