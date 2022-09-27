Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:51 pm
Medical staff carry an injured person on a stretcher at the emergency department of the First Republican Clinical hospital to evacuate to Moscow, in Izhevsk, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver victims of the shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk to Moscow hospitals. This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Medical staff carry an injured person on a stretcher at the emergency department of the First Republican Clinical hospital to evacuate to Moscow, in Izhevsk, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver victims of the shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk to Moscow hospitals. This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

More than a dozen people wounded in a school shooting in central Russia will be taken to Moscow for further treatment, authorities said, a day after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 24 others.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko said a medical evacuation is planned for 13 children and two adults. He said three are in critical condition.

The shooting on Monday took place at School No 88 in Izhevsk, a city 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

The gunman, a 34-year-old former pupil of the school, killed himself after the attack.

Russia School Shooting
Servicemen carry the wounded from the scene (Izhlife.ru/AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee identified him as Artyom Kazantsev and said he was wearing a black T-shirt bearing “Nazi symbols”.

No details about his motives have been released, and an investigation is under way, but local officials said he was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility.

The government of Udmurtia said 17 people, including 11 children, were killed in the shooting. According to the Investigative Committee, 24 other people, including 22 children, were wounded.

Alexander Brechalov, the regional leader, said in a statement that those killed included primary and high-school students, teachers, security guards and another school employee.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.

The school educates children between the first and 11th grades.

Russia School Shooting
People gather to lay flowers in memory of the victims (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russia’s National Guard said Kazantsev used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. The guns were not registered with authorities.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

School shootings are not common in Russia, but have become more frequent in recent years.

A gunman killed six people in a university in Perm a year ago, and months before that, another attacker opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers with a registered weapon.

A student at a college in the Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula killed 20 students and himself in 2018.

Russian authorities last year sought to tighten gun regulations after the shootings.

