Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 4:33 pm
Silverstone could again be a venue (Tim Goode/PA)
Silverstone could again be a venue (Tim Goode/PA)

Six sprint races have been confirmed for the Formula One calendar from the 2023 season.

The new campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The FIA announced on Tuesday there would be double the number of sprint events from three, the venues for which will be confirmed in due course.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, Brazil played host to the first trio of sprint events in 2021, with Imola, the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos again selected for 2022.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

Sprint sessions were introduced during 2021 as an addition to the usual weekend format which saw qualifying shifted to Friday and an extra 100km race slotting into Saturday’s schedule which then set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The confirmation that six race weekends featuring sprints will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons.

“I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)
Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead
Sarina Wiegman has named a 24-player England squad to face the United States and Czech Republic next month (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Virgil van Dijk was on his bike (Nigel French/PA)
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social
Worcester are currently in administration (David Davies/PA)
Administrators begin task of finding a buyer for Worcester
Fabian Delph is retiring (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement
Abby Dow is one of England’s most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)
Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Gregg Berhalter is leading the USA into battle with England and Wales in Qatar (Liam McBurney/PA)
England a ‘scary’ prospect at World Cup – United States boss Gregg Berhalter
England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman is looking ahead to next year’s World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Focus on World Cup starts now – Sarina Wiegman

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks