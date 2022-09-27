Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 10:15 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 10:20 pm
Robbie Brady, left, was the Republic of Ireland’s hero (Niall Carson/PA)
Robbie Brady, left, was the Republic of Ireland’s hero (Niall Carson/PA)

Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia.

The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.

They looked to be cruising to just their second win of the Group 1 campaign as they entered the final 20 minutes leading 2-0 through goals from John Egan and Michael Obafemi.

However, goals from Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan silenced the locals before Brady’s last-gasp intervention, the build-up to which saw both Hovhannes Hambardzumyan and Dashyan dismissed.

The win – just manager Stephen Kenny’s fourth in 21 competitive fixtures – came as a relief on a night when defeat would have meant relegation, but third place behind Scotland and Ukraine represents a poor return for a nation which set out with ambitions to win the group.

Intent on revenge for their 1-0 defeat in Yerevan, Ireland went straight on to the front foot as Jayson Molumby conducted proceedings from central midfield to force the visitors’ five-man defence back to within touching distance of keeper David Yurchenko.

Such was the home side’s early dominance that central defenders Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea repeatedly found themselves in advanced positions, but they did not create an opening of note until Jason Knight picked out Obafemi with an 11th-minute cross and saw the striker head wastefully wide.

Egan headed wide after O’Shea had turned Brady’s 15th-minute corner back across goal, but the Sheffield United defender was not found wanting when presented with a second opportunity three minutes later.

John Egan celebrates scoring the opener
John Egan celebrates scoring the opener (Niall Carson/PA)

He timed his jump perfectly to meet Brady’s inswinging corner and power a downward header towards goal, where Yurchenko was unable to keep the ball out of his net as it reared up off the turf.

Knight and Brady both had shots blocked as the green shirts poured forward, but a lack of precision and a failure to move the ball as quickly as they had earlier allowed the Armenians, who had not mustered a single attempt on goal, to reach the break without further damage.

Molumby’s evening might have taken a decided turn for the worse within three minutes of the restart when, having collected a first-half booking for a foul on Lucas Zelarayan, he appeared to pull back Artak Grigoryan, although Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic took a benevolent view and the midfielder was withdrawn soon afterwards.

He had barely settled in his seat when Ireland extended their lead, Obafemi turning smartly 30 yards out before closing on goal and driving a skidding long-range effort beyond Yurchenko’s despairing dive.

Collins headed Brady’s inviting near-post corner over on the hour and Jeff Hendrick went wide from distance with the game seemingly won, but it was then that they were hit with two sucker punches.

Keeper Gavin Bazunu, who had been little more than an interested by-stander until that point, had to turn Styopa Mkrtchyan’s 71st-minute shot against a post, but when the ball fell to fellow substitute Dashyan, there was nothing he could do to keep it out.

Disappointment turned to horror within two minutes when Spertsyan, whose goal proved decisive at the Republican Stadium, repeated the dose to level at 2-2.

Khoren Bayramyan whistled an 83rd-minute attempt just wide of Bazunu’s far post as Armenia threatened to snatch victory, but it was the home side who eventually prevailed in dramatic circumstances after Dashyan was adjudged to have handled O’Shea’s shot inside the area after a VAR review.

Brady had to wait as Mr Obrenovic dismissed both Hambardzumyan and the unfortunate Dashyan amid furious protests, but calmly sent Yurchenko the wrong way to spare Ireland’s blushes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Moeen Ali was disappointed with England’s batting performance in defeat by Pakistan (Tim Goode/PA)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks