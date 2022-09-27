Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 10:58 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A 20-year-old woman who was seriously injured when the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado has been released from the hospital.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, is recovering at home with nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and numerous other injuries to her head and back, her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, told KUSA-TV.

“She is bedridden. She can move around a little bit. She also has a fractured leg that she wasn’t initially aware of,” he said.

“She’s still really, really hurt.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on September 16.

A Platteville police officer stopped Ms Rios-Gonzalez’s car just past a set of rail tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing.

She was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.

Police bodycam and dashcam video shows officers scrambling as the train approaches and slams into the patrol vehicle, which is parked squarely on the tracks.

One officer says, “oh my God,” multiple times and another yells, “stay back,” as the train’s horn blares before the crash.

Bodycam footage shows officers running towards the mangled and crushed patrol vehicle through what appears to be a debris field left by the impact.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman’s injury while she was in police custody.

No-one has been charged in the alleged road rage incident or the crash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm
People walk towards the border crossing between Georgia and Russia (AP Photo)
Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open frustration at St Andrews this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said referendums which reportedly endorse Russian rule in parts of Ukraine are a sham (Niall Carson/PA)
Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred
Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Rio Ferdinand has questioned the reaction of football’s leading authorities in the face of racism (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks