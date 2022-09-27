We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 11:16 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw Robbie Brady snatch victory over Armenia at the death (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw Robbie Brady snatch victory over Armenia at the death (Niall Carson/PA)

Stephen Kenny urged the Republic of Ireland to learn from the “few minutes of madness” which almost cost them a Nations League victory over nine-man Armenia.

Ireland, who needed to avoid defeat at the Aviva Stadium to retain their League B status, looked to be strolling to three points as the game entered its final 20 minutes with the home side leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from John Egan and Michael Obafemi.

However, they needed a stoppage-time penalty from Robbie Brady to edge them across the line after the visitors, who ended the game with only nine men on the pitch, struck twice in as many minutes to leave the result in the melting pot.

Asked afterwards if he was worried by the goals his team conceded to Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan, Kenny said: “It doesn’t worry me at all.

“We were 2-0 up and went chasing the third goal when we didn’t need to. We had centre-backs overlapping and we were 2-0 up in a game we needed to win.

“We lost a bit of structure – you must maintain the structure of your back three and some protection of that as well when you are winning 2-0.

“We weren’t losing 2-0. We went chasing a third goal and got punished, and we came back and got the winner.

“Overall it is a really good performance with a few minutes of madness, and it’s something we can learn from in terms of taking responsibility of not being exposed when you are winning like that.”

Ireland finished in third place in Group 1 behind Scotland and Ukraine having targeted top spot, and former defender Richard Dunne was less than effusive when asked about Ireland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 under Kenny.

He told Premier Sports: “We were supposed to win this group and we ended up in a relegation battle against the 92nd-best team in the world and it’s a last-minute penalty, so it depends on the group, on the draw, it always depends on the draw.

“Fingers crossed, there are more positive results to come, but we’ll see.”

Kenny, who has won four of the 21 competitive games of which he has taken charge, nevertheless remains convinced his team are on an upward trajectory and dismissed concerns over a perceived lack of cutting edge.

He said: “In the last two home games, we’ve scored three twice here. We have to get better at keeping clean sheets.

“It’s not the creativity that concerns me. To be successful, that is an important dynamic in the team we have to improve.”

Brady struck in the nick of time after Artak Dashyan, who was sent off along with Hovhannes Hambartsumyan amid furious Armenian protests, was adjudged to have handled in the area following a VAR review.

Republic of Ireland’s Robbie Brady celebrates his winning goal
Republic of Ireland’s Robbie Brady celebrates his winning goal (Niall Carson/PA)

The Preston wing-back’s first start for his country since March last year could hardly have ended in more satisfying fashion.

Brady said: “The manager said to me before the game I was going to be taking penalties if one did come, although I don’t think we’ve had one in years.

“I wasn’t holding my breath, but we got one in the end and luckily enough it went in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Moeen Ali was disappointed with England’s batting performance in defeat by Pakistan (Tim Goode/PA)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks