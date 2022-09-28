Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 2:32 pm
A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain (Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain (Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)

Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified as it nears landfall along Florida’s south-west coast, gaining top winds of 155mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18ft (5.5 metres).

US Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power.

Ian was centred about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples at 7am local time, swirling towards the coast at 10mph.

Hurricane Ian's likely path
(PA Graphics)

The massive storm appeared on track to slam into Florida’s south-western Gulf coast somewhere north of Fort Myers and some 125 miles south of Tampa, sparing the bay area from a rare direct hit from a hurricane.

The Fort Myers area is popular with retirees and tourists drawn to pristine white sandy beaches and long barrier islands, which forecasters said could be completely inundated.

The hurricane centre warned of catastrophic storm surges raising the water level as much as 12ft (3.6 metres) to 16ft (4.9 metres) above ground level for coastal areas straddling Punta Gorda and Fort Myers, which are between Naples and Sarasota.

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no-one could be forced to flee.

Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee.

“You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area on Tuesday with his wife, son, dog and two kittens seeking a hotel in the tourist district of Orlando.

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10.10pm EDT on Tuesday and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10.10pm EDT on Tuesday and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico (NOAA via AP)

“We live in a high risk zone, so we thought it best to evacuate.”

Winds exceeding tropical-storm strength of 39mph reached Florida by 3am local time and the first hurricane-force winds were recorded by 6am, well in advance of the eyewall moving inland, the Miami-based centre said.

Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18in (46 centimetres).

“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm’s projected path.

He warned at a news conference: “This is the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”

Ian’s forward movement slowed over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger.

Kristi Burghdurf makes a photo of the sunset with her phone as an outer band of Hurricane Ian passes the waterfront of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, Florida
Kristi Burghdurf takes a photo of the sunset as an outer band of Hurricane Ian passes the waterfront of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, Florida (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)

A hurricane warning covering roughly 220 miles of the state included Fort Myers as well as Tampa and St Petersburg, which could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Forecasters said the storm surge could reach 12ft (3.6 metres) if it peaks at high tide.

Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18in (46 centimetres).

Gil Gonzalez was not taking any chances.

He boarded the windows of his Tampa home with plywood and laid down sandbags to guard against any flooding.

He and his wife packed their car with bottled water, torches, battery packs for their mobile phones and a camp stove before evacuating.

Mary Kate Walker, left, and Jon Walker, the co-owners of Tides Seafood Market & Provisions, move plywood in front of the main entrance of their business in Safety Harbour, Florida, as they prepare for Hurricane Ian
Mary Kate Walker and Jon Walker, the co-owners of Tides Seafood Market & Provisions, move plywood in front of the main entrance of their business in Safety Harbour, Florida, as they prepare for Hurricane Ian (Angelica Edwards/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

“All the prized possessions, we’ve put them upstairs in a friend’s house,” Mr Gonzalez said.

Airports in Tampa, St Petersburg and Key West closed.

Disney World theme parks and Sea World in Orlando all closed ahead of the storm.

A couple from England on holiday in Tampa found themselves faced with riding out the storm at a shelter.

Glyn and Christine Williams, from London, were told to leave their hotel near the beach when evacuations were ordered.

Because the airport shut down, they could not get a flight home.

“Unfortunately, all the hotels are full or closed, so it looks as though we’re going to be in one of the shelters,” Christine Williams said.

Her husband insisted all would be fine.

“You know, you got to go with the flow,” Glyn Williams said.

Kite surfers glide across the water as they take advantage of strong winds caused by Hurricane Ian at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Florida
Kite surfers glide across the water as they take advantage of strong winds caused by Hurricane Ian at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

“So we’re quite happy doing what we’re doing.”

The precise location of landfall was still uncertain, but with Ian’s tropical storm-force winds extending 175 miles from its centre, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.

Flash floods were possible across the whole state, and portions of its east coast faced a potential storm surge threat as Ian’s bands approach the Atlantic Ocean.

Warnings were also issued for isolated tornadoes.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without electricity.

As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals were also moving some patients.

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina could also see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp pre-emptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops on to standby to respond as needed.

Fallen utility poles and fallen branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba
Fallen telegraph poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Before turning towards Florida, Ian struck Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province with sustained winds of 125mph, causing destruction in the island nation’s world-famous tobacco belt.

Local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings, widely flung debris and toppled trees.

No deaths were reported.

Some left the stricken area on foot, carrying their children, while buses tried to evacuate others through waterlogged streets.

Others opted to stay at their damaged houses.

“It was horrible,” said Yusimi Palacios, a resident of Pinar del Rio inside her damaged house.

“But here we are alive, and I only ask the Cuban revolution to help me with the roof and the mattress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said referendums which reportedly endorse Russian rule in parts of Ukraine are a sham (Niall Carson/PA)
Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred
Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Rio Ferdinand has questioned the reaction of football’s leading authorities in the face of racism (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
A Donetsk People’s Republic serviceman stands guard at a polling station prior to a referendum in Donetsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine (AP)
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Everton’s Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty (Steve Welsh/PA)
Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury
The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008 (Alamy/PA)
China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Mini-budget ‘reckless with nature’, says Church of England bishop

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks