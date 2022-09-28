Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 2:50 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Film star Arnold Schwarzenegger has visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp, meeting a Holocaust survivor and the son of Holocaust survivors to deliver a message against prejudice and hatred.

The actor and former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews and others during the Second World War.

He also met a woman who as a three-year-old child was subjected to experiments by the notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“This is a story that has to stay alive, this is a story that we have to tell over and over again,” Schwarzenegger said after his visit to the site of the death camp, speaking in a former synagogue that is now home to the Auschwitz Jewish Centre Foundation.

He stood alongside Simon Bergson, who was born after the war to Auschwitz survivors, and mentioned his own family history.

“I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier,” the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

He said he and Mr Bergson, who are close in age, were united in their work.

“Let’s fight prejudice together and let’s just terminate it once and for all,” Schwarzenegger, who starred in The Terminator, said.

His visit to the site in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during the Second World War, was his first and came as part of his work with the Auschwitz Jewish Centre Foundation, whose mission is to fight hatred through education.

Schwarzenegger received the foundation’s inaugural Fighting Hatred award in June for his anti-hatred stance on social media.

He said he could not attend in person then because he was filming a new action series in Canada and was in a “Covid bubble”.

After his visit to Auschwitz, Schwarzenegger vowed it would not be his last.

The gates at Auschwitz I camp
The gates at Auschwitz I camp (PA)

“I’ll be back,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who is originally from Austria, has spoken openly in the past about his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, being a Nazi soldier during the war.

He told Russians in a video posted on social media in March that they were being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers to his own ambitions.

In that video he brought up painful memories about how his own father was lied to as he fought, and how he returned to Austria a broken man, physically and emotionally, after being wounded at Leningrad.

Historians estimate that around 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during the war.

Around one million of them were Jews.

Some 75,000 Poles were killed there, as well as Roma, Russian prisoners of war and others.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said referendums which reportedly endorse Russian rule in parts of Ukraine are a sham (Niall Carson/PA)
Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Rio Ferdinand has questioned the reaction of football’s leading authorities in the face of racism (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
A Donetsk People’s Republic serviceman stands guard at a polling station prior to a referendum in Donetsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine (AP)
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Everton’s Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty (Steve Welsh/PA)
Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury
The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008 (Alamy/PA)
China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Mini-budget ‘reckless with nature’, says Church of England bishop
A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain (Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks