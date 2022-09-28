EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 3:31 pm
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

European Union countries should impose “biting sanctions” on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for “sham referendums” held in parts of Ukraine, senior EU officials have said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on joining Russia “are an illegal attempt to grab land and change international borders by force”.

“We are determined to make the Kremlin pay for this further escalation,” she said.

“We propose sweeping new import bans on Russian products.”

A man crosses a street with a billboard reading 'With Russia forever, September 27' prior to a referendum in Luhansk, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, in eastern Ukraine
A man crosses a street with a billboard reading ‘With Russia forever, September 27’ prior to a referendum in Luhansk, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, in eastern Ukraine (AP)

The EU’s executive branch, headed by Ms von der Leyen, has drawn up several rafts of sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine seven months ago.

Banks, companies and markets have been hit – even parts of the sensitive energy sector – with asset freezes and travel bans slapped on more than 1,200 officials.

But the hard work is yet to come.

The economies of the EU’s 27 member countries have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic are now struggling against high inflation, with skyrocketing electricity and natural gas prices.

Sanctions are getting harder to agree as they also inflict damage at home.

