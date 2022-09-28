Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:13 pm
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open frustration at St Andrews this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open frustration at St Andrews this week (Adam Davy/PA)

Rory McIlroy believes elite golf can come together again despite the continuing bitterness between the established tours and upstart LIV Golf.

The arrival of Saudi-backed series has fractured the game this year, with a number of the world’s top players switching to the lucrative new circuit.

McIlroy, the world number two, has been a strong critic of LIV and has repeatedly bemoaned its impact on the sport but remains optimistic a harmonious way forward can be found.

McIlroy has been heavily critical of LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been heavily critical of LIV Golf (Adam Davy/PA)

The Northern Irishman told BBC Sport: “I’m just a golfer but the powers that be need to sit down and have a conversation.

“Right now with two lawsuits going on, and how heightened the rhetoric has been, I think we just need to let it cool off a little bit.

“While that is trundling on I can’t see anything happening. It has been an ugly year but there is a solution to everything.

“If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own I’m sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again.”

McIlroy was pipped in the final round at the Open
McIlroy was pipped in the final round at the Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

McIlroy was speaking at St Andrews ahead of this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It is the 33-year-old’s first return to the Old Course since narrowly missing out on a fifth major title at the Open in July.

McIlroy had held a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland heading into the final round but, despite shooting 70, he was pipped as Australian Cameron Smith came from four strokes behind.

He responded by winning the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup play-off series.

“I feel like time and time again, I’ve been able to bounce back from some adversity,” said McIlroy, who has also finished second and fourth on his last two DP World Tour appearances.

“I think once the Open was done, I just reset my goals on what I thought a successful season would look like and that’s what I went off and that’s what I was able to achieve.”

McIlroy is eyeing another victory this week at an event which features rounds at Kingsbarns and Carnoustie as well as two at St Andrews.

“I don’t think it would quite make up for missing out on a Claret Jug but it would certainly soften the blow,” said McIlroy, who will play alongside his father under the tournament’s pro-am format.

Fellow Irishman Shane Lowry arrives in Scotland in form after his victory at the at the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month.

The 2019 Open champion said: “I’d love to win at St Andrews and to win this tournament would be very special, and it would definitely be another box ticked in my career.

“It’s definitely one of the places you’d love to win.”

Danny Willett returns to defend his title while Tyrell Hatton, twice winner and two-time runner-up, is also in the field.

Guido Migliozzi features after winning at the Open de France last week, as does runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard.

A number of LIV-affiliated players are involved including Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Talor Gooch. Patrick Reed had been due to play but withdrew due to injury earlier this week.

