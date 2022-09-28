Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 9:15 pm
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow.

Irons captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute.

Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.

The match at Kingsmeadow was rearranged from September 11 following the death of the Queen.

West Ham, who have never beaten Chelsea in the WSL, took the lead after just three minutes when Iceland midfielder Brynjarsdottir powered in a header from a corner.

The Blues – who beat Manchester City after losing their opening match at newly-promoted Liverpool – looked to make a swift response as Bright’s goalbound flick was clawed off the line by Irons keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Kerr cut inside from the left and crashed a 20-yard drive against the far post and the Australian forward soon hit the other post with a low effort as Chelsea remained on the front foot.

The equaliser eventually arrived five minutes before half-time when Kirby dug out a cross from the left to chip the ball into the top corner.

Chelsea remained on the offensive at the start of the second half.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (right) scores against West Ham
Sam Kerr (right) slotted in Chelsea's second after a defensive mix-up (Adam Davy/PA)

Their pressure told just before the hour when Kerr slotted in after West Ham failed to clear following a corner which dropped into the six-yard box.

England defender Bright added another in the 63rd minute, heading home from a corner.

With 15 minutes left, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Lucy Parker brought down James but the forward saw a tame spot-kick saved by Arnold down low to her left.

