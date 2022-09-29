Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 7:27 am
A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/AP)
A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/AP)

At least six adults were hurt in a shooting on a school campus in California, with at least some of the victims found inside the school, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 12.45pm on Wednesday at Rudsdale Newcomer High School in Oakland, authorities said.

The school serves recent immigrants aged 16 to 21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries, according to the school’s website.

It is one of four adjacent schools located on a block in east Oakland.

Officials have not said whether any of the victims might be students aged 18 or older.

“The victims were affiliated with the school, and we are determining the affiliation at this time,” Oakland assistant police chief Darren Allison said, although he declined to say whether any students or teachers were involved.

Mr Allison said police were seeking at least one suspect but did not have anyone in custody.

Three of the wounded were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, while the other three were taken to the Eden Medical Centre in Castro Valley.

Mr Allison said three people remained in hospital on Wednesday evening, two of them with life-threatening injuries, while one person had been released and two others were expected to be released soon.

John Sasaki, a spokesman for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement district officials “do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting”.

He said counsellors were being made available for students and could not say whether the schools at the site would be open on Thursday.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the school, and students leaving nearby campuses.

City council member Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising “group and gang violence”.

James Jackson, chief executive of the Alameda Health System, also noted an increase in violence.

“We’ve seen almost a doubling of the violent crimes victims that we’re seeing here at our facility (Highland Hospital), so something has changed,” he said.

City council member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV: “Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected.”

