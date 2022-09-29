In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 8:10 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 8:35 am
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in south-west Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to two million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.

One of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States barrelled across the Florida peninsula overnight on Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Centre warned.

Curious sightseers were able to walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian
Curious sightseers were able to walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian (Willie J Allen Jnr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

The centre’s 2am advisory said Ian was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later on Thursday, with flooding rains continuing across central and northern Florida.

Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family
Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP)
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in Key West, Florida
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in Key West, Florida (Mary Martin/AP)

In Port Charlotte, along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency department in a hospital even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit (ITU), according to a doctor who works there.

Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie, Florida
Zuram Rodriguez surveys the damage around her mobile home in Davie, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)
A firefighter carrying gear in water in Naples, Florida
A firefighter carrying gear in water in Naples, Florida (Naples Fire Department/AP)

Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into south-west Florida on Wednesday with 150mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge.

Ian’s strength at landfall was category four and tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, to strike the US.

David Dellinger with the National Weather Service surveys the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida
David Dellinger with the National Weather Service surveys the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

Ian dropped in strength by late Wednesday to category one, with 90mph winds as it moved overland.

Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie, Florida
Ivan Mendoza begins to repair damage at his mobile home in Davie, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Florida
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Florida (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Still, storm surges as high as six feet were expected on the opposite side of the state, in north-east Florida, on Thursday.

The storm was about 55 miles south west of Orlando with maximum sustained winds of 75mph at 2am on Thursday, the Miami-based hurricane centre said.

An uprooted tree in a shopping centre car park in Cooper City, Florida
An uprooted tree in a shopping centre car park in Cooper City, Florida (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Hurricane-force winds were expected across central Florida until later on Thursday with widespread, catastrophic flooding likely, the hurricane centre said.

A traveller rests on a couch at the Orlando Airport prior to the facility being closed ahead of Hurricane Ian
A traveller rests on a couch at the Orlando Airport prior to the facility being closed ahead of Hurricane Ian (John Raoux/AP)
Heather Danenhower from Duke Energy walks around utility trucks in The Villages of Sumter County, Florida
Heather Danenhower from Duke Energy walks around utility trucks in The Villages of Sumter County, Florida (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

No deaths were reported in the United States from Ian by late Wednesday.

But a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank on Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West.

People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian
People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian (Steve Helber/AP)

The US coastguard initiated a search-and-rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles south of the Florida Keys, officials said.

King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida
King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the US Border Patrol said.

Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.

A King Point resident looks through her broken window as a man boards up another broken window from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida
A King Point resident looks through her broken window as a man boards up another broken window from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Florida (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

