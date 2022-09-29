Chelsie Giles eager to take ‘next step’ and secure World Championship medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsie Giles eager to take ‘next step’ and secure World Championship medal

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 9:01 am
Chelsie Giles added European gold after winning Olympics bronze in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chelsie Giles added European gold after winning Olympics bronze in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chelsie Giles feels the small details can make the biggest difference when she aims to add a World Championship medal to her collection in Uzbekistan.

The 25-year-old claimed Great Britain’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics when she secured under-52kg bronze, which she followed up by delivering the 2022 European title in Sofia during April.

After taking some time away from competitive action, Giles returned to the tatami at the Hungary Grand Slam in Budapest during July, where she lost her opening contest.

Great Britain’s Chelsie Giles celebrates claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics
Chelsie Giles fought her way through the repechage to claim a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

Giles and fellow European champion Gemma Howell, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games, will be part of a 10-strong British Judo squad looking to make an impact on the world stage in Tashkent when the action gets under way from October 6.

The Coventry judoka is determined to reproduce the form needed to earn another place on the podium as focus sharpens on the next Olympic cycle towards Paris 2024.

“I managed to be able to take a little bit time to rest and now I am looking forward to fighting again. I haven’t been at a competition for a while, so I am eager to get going,” Giles told the PA news agency.

“We have had a lot of training, so I don’t think it will will affect me in competition – it might benefit me because I am more eager to get out there and get competing again.

“I have come close to medal at the worlds before, but it is another step for me to get that world medal. Having picked up a European and an Olympic medal, it is the next one I would like to have.

“At this level, you know your competitors so well, it is the little things that make a difference.

“It is so important to watch your fights back and see where you made mistakes or where you missed opportunities, so that you can correct some in future matches – but you have also got to be aware of your opponents also doing the same.

“We always look at my fights, but we try not to focus too much on what they do but what I can do against them.

“It is hard sometimes to watch fights back that you have lost, but I think they are the moments where you can make improvements and changes to your game.

“Sometimes I can be too critical on performances, but I think that has made me me a better player and made me push myself a bit more.”

England’s Lachlan Moorhead celebrates victory
Lachlan Moorhead struck gold for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Nick Potts/PA)

Lachlan Moorhead, 22, won the men’s under-81kg Commonwealth Games title, and Acelya Toprak, 24, will be making a first senior World Championships appearance on the back of taking under-57kg silver in Birmingham.

“We have a lot of potential coming through who are also picking up medals,” said Giles.

“I do get asked questions like ‘how would you stay so calm?’, so I just try and help them as much, like the way that people did when I was coming through who supported me.

“It is nice to give back. Hopefully I can do the same for other players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

West Brom Women will now be wearing navy shorts (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy
Antonio Conte has expressed his happiness at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham
James Balagizi will return for Crawley’s clash with Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)
James Balagizi set to return for Crawley against Stevenage
Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Andujar in Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic sails into Tel Aviv Open quarter-finals
Everton’s Hanna Bennison (right) celebrates with team-mates after the late decider (Martin Rickett/PA).
Everton leave it late as Leicester still seek their first point of the season
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks