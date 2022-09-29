Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:38 pm
World Cup organisers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over ‘regardless of the individual’s vaccination status’ (Nick Potts/PA)
World Cup organisers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over ‘regardless of the individual’s vaccination status’ (Nick Potts/PA)

Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative Covid-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat Covid-19, organisers said on Thursday.

All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.

“A green Ehteraz (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of Covid-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” World Cup organisers said.

Visitors must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours.

The Covid-19 testing policy for visitors aged six and over is “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status”, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

Vaccination is not mandatory for the 1.2 million expected visitors for the November 20 to December 18 tournament.

Rapid antigen tests taken in the previous 24 hours before landing in Qatar will only be accepted if they are from official medical centres and not self-administered. No further tests are required in Qatar if fans do not develop symptoms of Covid-19.

The decisions extend throughout the World Cup public health policies in place since September 4 for all travellers arriving in Qatar.

Masks must be worn on public transport, including the subway system that many fans will use to get to the eight stadiums in and around Doha.

Qatar has recorded nearly 450,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 682 deaths from the disease, according to data gathered since 2020 by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Qatar has a population estimated to be at least 2.5 million, although only about 350,000 of those are Qatari citizens.

More than 97% of the population in Qatar has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the data states.

“Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,” World Cup organisers said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal love-story film (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Alex Brandon/AP)
South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Europa is thought to have an ocean flowing beneath its thick frozen crust (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute via AP)
Nasa spacecraft makes close approach to Jupiter moon Europa
Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Letitia Wright: Black Panther cast channelled love of Chadwick Boseman into film
Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin last weekend (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon
A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)
Nato believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
North Korea fires missiles after Kamala Harris leaves South Korea

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks