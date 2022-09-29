South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 7:02 pm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Alex Brandon/AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Alex Brandon/AP)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied allegations of money laundering while being questioned by politicians over a scandal that threatens his position and the direction of Africa’s most developed economy.

Mr Ramaphosa already faces an investigation by police and a Parliament-appointed panel over the theft of a large amount of money in US dollars from his ranch in 2020.

He has been accused of illegally holding around four million dollars in cash at his game ranch in northern South Africa and covering up its theft in an attempt to hide the existence of the money.

The allegations first surfaced in June when the former head of the national spy agency made a criminal complaint to police, accusing Mr Ramaphosa of money laundering and other offences.

“I deny that there was any form of money laundering,” Mr Ramaphosa said in Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.

“It was the proceeds of the sale of game. I have been a game farmer for a number of years. That is an activity that sometimes results in the sale of animals.”

Mr Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing in the incident but previously avoided questions about it, saying only that the theft did happen and that he reported it to the head of his presidential protection unit at the time.

The allegations have badly damaged his reputation as a leader intent on cleaning up both South Africa’s corruption-tainted government and his own ruling African National Congress party.

Mr Ramaphosa said he would cooperate with any investigations into the incident. No criminal charges have been brought against him, but a police unit for serious and high-profile crimes is investigating.

The panel of independent legal experts appointed by Parliament will also decide if he has a case to answer for an alleged breach of his oath of office.

“I will cooperate to the fullest of my ability,” Mr Ramaphosa told lawmakers.

The timing is terrible for the 69-year-old, who is seeking re-election as leader of the ANC party at a conference in December. If he loses there, he would likely be forced out as president of the country.

Both Mr Ramaphosa’s predecessors, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, lost the confidence of the ANC and, as a result, resigned the presidency.

Editor's Picks