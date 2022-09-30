Russian strike kills 23 on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine, official says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian strike kills 23 on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine, official says

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 7:52 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 9:34 am
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk (AP)
A police officer walks past a damaged car after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk (AP)

A Russian strike on a humanitarian convoy in the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and injured another 28, a Ukrainian official has said.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted the convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory.

He posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Russian officials did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

Russian recruits
Russian recruits gather to take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP)

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said four of 16 S-300 missiles that Russia launched struck a car market as well as an area where civilians had gathered leaving to pick up relatives.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticised, gunpoint referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He said rescuers were at the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in the four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

Red Square
People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions on Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained late on Thursday by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

