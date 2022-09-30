Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 8:22 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:54 pm
Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A revived Hurricane Ian is threatening coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s central peninsula were already under water by noon. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty.

Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast is expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse.

The hurricane left a trail of destruction after it came ashore on Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US.

The storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their foundations, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than two million people without power.

At least seven people were confirmed dead in the state — a number that looks likely to increase as officials confirm more deaths and continue searching for people.

In Charleston on Friday, powerful wind gusts bent tree branches and sent sprays of steadily falling rain sideways. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty.

With winds holding at 85mph, the National Hurricane Centre’s latest update placed Ian about 60 miles south east of Charleston and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area.

Tropical Weather Florida
Boats lie scattered amid mobile homes on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and south-western Virginia, the centre said.

The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7ft into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8in.

In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets on Thursday to save thousands of people trapped in homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said rescue crews have gone door-to-door to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.

“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said on Friday during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.

Those killed in Florida included a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued and fell into rising water inside his New Smyrna Beach home late on Thursday, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Patrol vehicles had been unable to reach him because roads were flooded.

At least three people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.

Cuba Tropical Weather
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Havana (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

One of the worst hit areas was Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast, where businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris.

Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smouldered on lots where houses once stood.

The road into Fort Myers was littered with broken trees, boat trailers and other debris. Cars were abandoned in the road, having stalled when the storm surge flooded their engines.

Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and mobile outages.

Tropical Weather Florida
A flooded neighbourhood in Fort Myers (Steve Helber/AP)

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people live.

Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength on Thursday evening over the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Centre predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, still much weaker than the Category 4 hurricane it was on Wednesday.

National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues.

In Washington, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assist for recovery once Ian passes.

The storm is on track to later hit North Carolina, forecasters said. Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for torrents of rain, high winds and potential power outages.

