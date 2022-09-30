Gunfire in Burkina Faso capital sparks coup fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gunfire in Burkina Faso capital sparks coup fears

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 1:54 pm
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP)
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP)

Gunfire rang out early on Friday in Burkina Faso’s capital and the state broadcaster went off air, sparking fears that another coup attempt may be under way, nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.

It was not immediately known where previous coup leader-turned president Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was in the west African country, but a statement from his government on Facebook urged people to remain calm.

“Negotiations are under way to bring back calm and serenity,” said the statement attributed to the presidency spokesman. “The enemy attacking our country only wants division between Burkinabes.”

Friday’s developments felt familiar in west Africa, where a coup in Mali in August 2020 set off a series of military power grabs in the region.

“This smacks of a coup attempt,” said Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

“While gunfire around military barracks could be due to some form of mutiny, the closure of the national television station bodes ill.”

Last week, Lt Col Damiba had travelled to New York where he addressed the UN General Assembly, defending his January coup as “an issue of survival for our nation”, even if it was ”perhaps reprehensible” to the international community.

Burkina Faso’s last coup came after similar takeovers in Mali and in Guinea, heightening fears of a rollback of democracy in west Africa.

None of the juntas has committed to a date for new elections, although Lt Col Damiba said last week that the transition in Burkina Faso would last for almost two more years.

Many in Burkina Faso initially supported the military takeover, frustrated with the previous government’s inability to stem Islamic extremist violence that has killed thousands and displaced at least two million people.

But the violence has failed to wane in the months since Lt Col Damiba took over. Earlier this month, he also took over the position of defence minister after dismissing a brigadier general.

“It’s hard for the Burkinabe junta to claim that it has delivered on its promise of improving the security situation, which was its pretext for the January coup,” Mr Humphery-Smith said.

Earlier this week at least 11 soldiers were killed and 50 civilians went missing after a supply convoy was attacked by gunmen in the Gaskinde commune in the Soum province of the Sahel region.

That attack was “a low point” for Lt Col Damiba’s government and “likely played a role in inspiring what we’ve seen so far today”, added Mr Humphery-Smith.

