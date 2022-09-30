Finland closes border to Russians with tourist visas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Finland closes border to Russians with tourist visas

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 2:30 pm
Finnish border guard speak with Russian men at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Finnish-Russia border was closed Friday after the Nordic country announced it would ban Russians with tourist visas from entering, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization. Long queues were reported until midnight and among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported. (Sasu Makinen./Lehtikuva via AP)
Finnish border guard speak with Russian men at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Finnish-Russia border was closed Friday after the Nordic country announced it would ban Russians with tourist visas from entering, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization. Long queues were reported until midnight and among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported. (Sasu Makinen./Lehtikuva via AP)

Finland’s border with Russia has been closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting off one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilisation aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Long queues were reported until midnight at the border crossings. Among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11pm, Finnish broadcaster YLE reported from Vaalimaa, one of the main border crossings between the Nordic country and Russia.

It came as the European Union’s top migration official urged the bloc’s 27 nations to clamp down on issuing visas to Russian citizens.

Finland has the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries.

Finland Russia
Russian cars and buses line up at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint (Sasu Makinen/Lehtikuva/AP)

With the exception of the one border crossing between Russia and Norway, Finland had provided the last easily accessible land route to Europe for Russian holders of European Schengen Zone visas.

The Finnish government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations, and cited security concerns related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the “illegal” referendums arranged by Russia in parts of Ukraine, and recent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia under the Baltic Sea.

Russian citizens can still enter Finland for family reasons, study or work. Political dissidents may also seek to enter for humanitarian purposes.

As of September 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to a 10th of the typical number, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Finland Russia
Finnish border guards on patrol at the checkpoint (Sasu Makinen/Lehtikuva/AP)

Earlier this week, Finnish border guards said they want a fence along the border, “due to the changing security environment” in the Nordic country. Such a fence requires the approval of the Finnish parliament.

The fence would not run the entire 830-mile the border, but should be in “riskier areas, such as border crossings and their nearby areas”, the border guards said.

Norway said on Friday it was considering imposing an entry ban for Russians with Schengen visas. The Scandinavian country has a border in the Arctic with Russia which is 123 miles long. The sole crossing point is at Storskog.

“We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice,” justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

EU migration commissioner Ylva Johansson said Russia’s annexing of four Ukrainian regions is “clearly an escalation and that means also an escalation of the security threat towards the European Union”.

Ylva Johansson
Ylva Johansson (Alamy/PA)

She urged EU countries to enforce more stringent checks on Russian citizens and deny documents to anyone who might pose a threat.

More than 194,000 Russian citizens have fled to neighbouring Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland since Mr Putin last week announced a partial mobilisation of reservists to bolster his troops in Ukraine. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists.

Ms Johansson said EU authorities must stop short-term visa holders from Russia from renewing them in Europe. “If a Russian person intends to stay longer than 90 days in the EU, he or she should not be issued a visa,” she told reporters.

She also said Russians who have fled the country should not be allowed to apply for visas abroad.

“They have to do that from their home country, Russia,” she said, but underlined that they should be allowed in for humanitarian reasons, or other exceptional circumstances.

Ms Johansson also urged countries to reassess whether already valid visas should have been issued. She said that none of the measures the European Commission is recommending would stop Russian citizens from applying for asylum in Europe.

“The right to have a short-term visa into the EU is not a fundamental right. It’s privilege. The right to apply for asylum is a fundamental right,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A classic sports car sits where it landed during the passage of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Flordia (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
Search for survivors in Florida goes on as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
The effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston (Alex Brandon/AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)
‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks