EU ministers adopt windfall levy on fossil fuel, but no deal on gas price cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

EU ministers adopt windfall levy on fossil fuel, but no deal on gas price cap

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:08 am
Slovenia’s Minister for Infrastructure Bojan Kumer arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Slovenia’s Minister for Infrastructure Bojan Kumer arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

European Union energy ministers have adopted a package of measures to ease the energy crisis, including a windfall levy on profits made by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.

With energy prices soaring across Europe since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU member countries reached a deal on proposals from the European Commission that the bloc’s executive arm said could help raise 140 billion dollars (£125 billion) to help people and businesses hit by the crunch.

The measures include a levy on surplus profits made by companies producing or refining oil, gas and coal.

The two other main elements of the plan are a temporary cap on the revenues of low-cost electricity generators such as wind, solar and nuclear companies, as well as an obligation for the 27 EU countries to reduce electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours.

The text should be adopted next week and enter into force soon after.

Estonian economic affairs and infrastructure minister Riina Sikkut said: “The most promising measure to actually bring down the average price is still the reduction of peak consumption.”

She underlined that any hardship this winter will be nothing compared with the price being paid by Ukrainians, adding: “We can’t forget that we are in a situation of war. Ukrainians are paying with their lives, so we temporarily may pay higher bills or prices in the food store.”

The measures will not have an immediate effect on the gas prices that have been running wild as Russia reduced its supplies.

Belgium EU Energy
Czech trade Jozef Sikela (Virginia Mayo/AP)

“This is just the first part of the puzzle and an immediate patch,” said Czech industry and trade minister Jozef Sikela, who chaired the meeting in Brussels.

“We must not stop here, we are in an energy war with Russia, the winter is coming. We need to act now. Now means now. Now is not in a week and definitely not in a month.”

A group of 15 member countries has urged the European Commission to propose a cap on the price of wholesale gas as soon as possible to help households and businesses struggling to make ends meet.

“The price cap that has been requested since the beginning by an ever-increasing number of member states is the one measure that will help every member state to mitigate the inflationary pressure, manage expectations and provide a framework in case of potential supply disruptions, and limit the extra profits in the sector,” they said.

The proposal has yet to gather unanimous support, with Germany notably blocking.

The European Commission has warned in an analysis that such a cap could weaken the bloc’s ability to secure gas supplies on the global market, but it is open to the idea of introducing a price cap on Russian gas to mitigate the impact of the crisis while negotiating a lower gas price with other suppliers.

“We are negotiating with our reliable suppliers of pipeline gas. If this doesn’t bring results, then a price cap is possible,” said Kadri Simson, the EU commissioner for energy.

“Russia is not a reliable partner. In fact, it is at the origin of the problem. I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe.”

According to the European Commission, Russian gas supplies to the EU declined by 37% between January and August.

Meanwhile, inflation in the European countries using the euro has broken into double digits as prices for energy soar

Consumer prices in the 19-country eurozone hit a record 10% in September, up from 9.1% in August, EU statistics agency Eurostat reported. Only a year ago the figure was as low as 3.4%.

Price increases are at their highest level since record-keeping for the euro started in 1997.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A classic sports car sits where it landed during the passage of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Flordia (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
Search for survivors in Florida goes on as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
The effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston (Alex Brandon/AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)
‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks