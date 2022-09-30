US hits Russia with sanctions over ‘phony’ annexing of Ukrainian regions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US hits Russia with sanctions over ‘phony’ annexing of Ukrainian regions

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:44 pm
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The US has sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.

Those sanctioned included Russia’s Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members.

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations.

The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

President Joe Biden said of the Russian leader’s steps: “Make no mistake: These actions have no legitimacy.”

He said the new financial penalties will impose costs on people and companies inside and outside Russia “that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory”.

“I look forward to signing legislation from Congress that will provide an additional 12 billion dollars to support Ukraine,” he added.

The US and the EU are stepping up the intensity of sanctions after Moscow announced it was mobilising up to 300,000 more troops to join the invasion of Ukraine and Mr Putin ratified the results of Kremlin-orchestrated annexation “referendums” that Kyiv and the West called sham elections.

Mr Putin warned that Russia would never give up the absorbed regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — and would protect them as part of its sovereign territory.

In Washington, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said: “We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine.

“The Treasury Department and US government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

Belgium NATO Russia Ukraine War
Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg rejected Russia’s “illegal and illegitimate” annexation of the four regions.

He told reporters that it is “the largest attempted annexation of European territory by force since the Second World War”, and the “sham referendums… were engineered in Moscow and imposed on Ukraine in total violation of international law”.

Mr Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine is at “a pivotal moment”, and Mr Putin’s decision to annex more territory marks “the most serious escalation since the start of the war”.

Asked whether Ukrainian troops should refrain from attacking the annexed regions, he said: “They can defend themselves, they can also continue to liberate territory.”

Stepping back, he said, would be to “accept nuclear blackmailing”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
The effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston (Alex Brandon/AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)
‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced
Demonstrators display posters as they attend a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran while in police custody, was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Iran says it has arrested nine foreigners over anti-hijab protests

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks