PM Modi hails ‘step towards new era’ as 5G services launched in India

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 10:30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch of 5G services in New Delhi (AP/PA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch of 5G services in New Delhi (AP/PA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India, calling it a “step towards the new era”.

The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.

Mr Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in the presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi.

“This event will be etched in history,” Mr Modi said at the launch.

He claimed it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of infinite opportunities”.

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns.

Reliance Jio telecom company plans to start from four metropolitan areas in October and hopes to reach most cities and towns in 18 months.

The government said that the cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach 450 billion US dollars (£404 billion) by 2035.

