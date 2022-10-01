At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 1:16 pm
Artillery craters are seen in the field from an arial view in the recently liberated area of Kharkiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)
Artillery craters are seen in the field from an arial view in the recently liberated area of Kharkiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)

At least 20 people have died after Russian forces shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the north-east of Ukraine, a senior official said.

Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy was struck in the Kupiansy district on Saturday, calling the attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “сruelty that can’t be justified”.

Russian forces have not acknowledged or commented on the attack, apparently the second in two days to hit a humanitarian convoy.

Russian troops have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive last month but continued to shell the area.

President Vladimir Putin
President Vladimir Putin has reissued threats of nuclear force (Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik/Government Pool Photo/AP/PA)

The attack comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Facing a Ukrainian counter-offensive, Mr Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military vowed to keep fighting to liberate the annexed regions and other Russian-occupied areas.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday their forces had surrounded thousands of Russian soldiers holding the strategic eastern city of Lyman, which is located in one of the four incorporated areas.

Mr Zelensky formally applied on Friday for Ukraine to join Nato, increasing pressure on Western allies to help defend the country.

Also on Saturday, Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Soldiers seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ihor Murashov, at about 4pm on Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)

The incident was just hours after Mr Putin signed treaties to absorb Moscow-controlled Ukrainian territory into Russia, including the area around the nuclear plant.

Amid growing international sanctions and condemnation of Russia, a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has embarrassed the Kremlin appeared on the verge of retaking more ground.

A Ukrainian official said on Saturday that the Russian-occupied city of Lyman was surrounded, with some 5,000 Russian forces trapped there.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Ukraine likely will retake Lyman in the coming days.

Citing Russian reports, the institute said it appeared Russian forces were retreating from Lyman, some 100 miles south-east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

That corresponds to online videos purportedly showing some Russian forces falling back as a Ukrainian soldier said they had reached Lyman’s outskirts.

It said Ukraine also was making “incremental” gains around Kupiansk and the eastern bank of the Oskil River, which became a key front line since the Ukrainian counteroffensive regained control of the Kharkiv region in September.

The Russian army struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv twice overnight, once with drones and the second time with missiles, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Coup spokesman Capt Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho reads a statement in a studio in Ougadougou (RTB via AP)
Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
Protesters hold Catalonia independence flags as they take part in a demonstration (AP)
Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general elections in Riga (AP)
Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
Frank Lampard applauds the Everton fans after a 2-1 win at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks