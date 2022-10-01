Graham Potter welcomes extra pressure after Chelsea leave it late at Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter welcomes extra pressure after Chelsea leave it late at Palace

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:53 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 9:09 pm
Chelsea manager Graham Potter picked up his first three Premier League points as the Blues’ boss (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter picked up his first three Premier League points as the Blues’ boss (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has embraced the extra pressure he is under at his new club after his first Premier League game in charge of the Blues ended in a late 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before second-half substitute and former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute winner.

Some might have seen sending on the England midfielder as an inspired decision, but the former Brighton boss seemed more relieved to get the win.

“Pressure and expectation is increased because of Chelsea’s standing in the football hierarchy,” Potter admitted. “That’s what it is but that’s why I took the challenge. That’s why I’m here.

“Regardless of what (the media) asks me and the narrative that comes, I tend to just focus on the job and work with the players and try to help them improve and win.

“Thankfully I’ve gotten off to a decent start but I know there’s a long way ahead.”

Odsonne Edouard put Palace ahead after seven minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his Chelsea account with a neat finish before half-time.

Odsonne Edouard scores for Palace
Odsonne Edouard scored the opener before Chelsea staged a comeback (Adam Davy/PA)

That looked to be the final score before Gallagher, who was subbed on for Aubameyang in the 78th minute, curled past Vincente Guaita to seal the win.

It was a match that was not without controversy. Chelsea could have gone down to 10 men when Jordan Ayew looked through on goal but Thiago Silva, on the ground with an outstretched arm, appeared to bat the ball away.

He was booked and the play went to a VAR check for a red card but Silva remained on the pitch, and the decision proved costly for the hosts when moments later he set up Aubameyang’s equaliser.

“It was probably a 50-50 one that we’ve come on the right side of,” said Potter.

“I think it’s one that we’ve certainly been fortunate with. I think the fact that it’s quite a way away from the goal probably helps us a bit, and maybe there’s recovering defenders, but I can understand Patrick’s frustration.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira wavered between refusing to talk about the decision and sheer bewilderment.

“It was tough, it was a difficult game for us,” he said. “I think we did enough to at least get the points, and considering that goal at the end, of course it frustrated the team and myself.

“Regarding the incident with Thiago, I think it’s something I don’t want to talk about. It’s difficult for me to understand it, to accept it, so it’s better sometimes to be really quiet and not talk about it.

Patrick Vieira Palace
Patrick Vieira disagreed with the referees’ decision not to show Silva a red card (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I don’t want to talk about it because I believe the referee got it wrong and if I really say what I think then I would be in trouble, so it’s better for me not to talk about it.”

Vieira also provided injury updates on Joachim Andersen, who was unavailable for the Chelsea clash, and Nathaniel Clyne after he was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half.

“I didn’t have a chance to speak to the doctor yet,” said Vieira. “What I know is (Clyne) went straight away to the hospital.”

Anderson “felt something on his calf” in training on Friday morning and was ruled out of Saturday’s game.

