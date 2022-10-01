David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 8:35 pm
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)

Jarrod Bowen suffered a dislocated finger against Wolves but West Ham manager David Moyes was just glad his feet were pointing in the right direction.

Bowen had to have his digit realigned after it was bent horribly out of place shortly after wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Hammers with a neat turn and finish.

It was the World Cup hopeful’s first Premier League goal of the season and helped lift West Ham out of the relegation zone.

When the gruesome injury was described to Moyes, the Hammers boss quipped: “His feet have been doing that at times this season.”

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, the £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, also got off the mark in the Premier League with a spectacular 20-yard half-volley, and Moyes was delighted with his front two.

“I think we’ve played better this season and not picked up the points we deserved,” he added.

“But the most important thing was that our finishing was miles more clinical than we have been.

“They both did a really good job. Gianluca was very good. We really like him, he’s slightly different from what we’ve got. We are still trying to integrate him.”

Bowen was picked for England’s last Nations League squad but did not make it onto the pitch, casting doubt on his World Cup chances.

But Moyes said: “That was huge for Jarrod. I told him that if he scores five or six goals he’ll be on that aeroplane. Today was a typical Jarrod Bowen goal. That was more like Jarrod.”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage handed Diego Costa a 30-minute cameo as a substitute but the 33-year-old former Chelsea striker, signed as a free agent last month, could not prevent the division’s lowest goalscorers from slipping into the bottom three.

Costa made his first Premier League appearance since May 2017, and a first anywhere since January, but when the veteran’s only real chance came from an Adama Traore cross the rust showed as he planted a free header wide.

Nevertheless, Lage said: “He was very good, 30 minutes at a good level. Now we have this problem in our hands and its about me to find the best decisions.

“He’s been working with the team for two weeks and I’m happy with what he did.

“It was a defeat, zero points and zero goals but we are a different team when we have a striker to play between the centre-backs.”

Lage’s late substitution of Matheus Nunes was met with a chorus of, ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ from the Wolves fans, and he was booed off at the end.

The 46-year-old added: “I think it was about the subs. There are things that happen, sometimes we need to take the decision. Let’s see if Matheus can play the next game.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

