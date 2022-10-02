Death toll from Hurricane Ian escalates to 47 in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Death toll from Hurricane Ian escalates to 47 in Florida

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 4:27 am
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late on Saturday that raised the state’s death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities.

A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in the state and made public reported numerous drowning deaths, victims found submerged or floating in storm waters.

Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.

Four other storm-related deaths were reported in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Tropical Weather Florida
Aerial view of a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Florida after Hurricane Ian (Steve Helber/AP)

As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.

On Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, houses were reduced to splinters and boats littered roadways as a volunteer rescue group went door-to-door, asking isolated residents if they wanted to be evacuated. Residents described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” said Joe Conforti, as he fought back tears.

He said if it was not for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he would not have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”

Tropical Weather
Members of mediccorps.org search a home in Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing a traffic-snarling highway closure for a while on Saturday.

While rising waters in Florida’s southwest rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels are not expected to drop significantly for days, said National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming in Tampa.

Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island — a beach community roughly 75 miles (115 kilometres) up the coast from Charleston — was among the places hardest hit. Power remained knocked out to at least half of the island on Saturday.

The Pawleys pier was one of at least four along South Carolina’s coast destroyed by battering winds and rain. Meanwhile, the intracoastal waterway was strewn with the remnants of several boat houses knocked off their pilings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian football teams in East Java province killed at least 125 fans and two police officers, with police saying most of the victims were trampled to death (Yudha Prabowo/AP)
More than 100 football fans and two police officers killed in Indonesia stampede
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Coup spokesman Capt Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho reads a statement in a studio in Ougadougou (RTB via AP)
Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
Protesters hold Catalonia independence flags as they take part in a demonstration (AP)
Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general elections in Riga (AP)
Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone

More from Press and Journal

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Journalist and presenter, the late Bill Turnbull, pictured in 2016, prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis (Photo: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL…
Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory

Editor's Picks