News World

Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 7:33 am
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors from a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s south-western coast up to the Carolinas.

Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited mobile phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Tropical Weather
Members of Medic Corps help evacuate a resident of Pine Island in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues”. Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly one million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

At least 54 people were confirmed dead – 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

More than 1,000 people were rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s south-western coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told the Associated Press while flying to Florida.

Tropical Weather Florida
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island was badly damaged by the hurricane (Gerald Herbert/AP)

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday, but a brief statement did not release any details of the planned visit.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air.

The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door to door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.

Tropical Weather
Members of Medic Corps search a home in Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses – we watched everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears.

He said if it was not for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he would not have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”

Tropical Weather Florida
Vehicles in floodwater at the side of Interstate 75 in North Port, Florida, following Hurricane Ian (Steve Helber/AP)

River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing closure of the highway for a while before officials said later on Saturday that it could be reopened.

While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels are not expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.

Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles (115km) up the coast from Charleston, was also hit hard. Power remained knocked out to at least half the island on Saturday.

Tropical Weather South Carolina
A section of the Pawleys Island pier was lost in Hurricane Ian (Alex Brandon/AP)

Eddie Wilder, who has been going to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25ft (7.6m) wash away a landmark pier near his home.

“We watched it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it crumble and watched it float by with an American flag.”

Mr Wilder’s house, located 30ft (9m) above the shoreline, stayed dry inside.

In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.

Tropical Weather
Debris and items ruined by flooding in south Fort Myers, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge pushed several boats and a dock onshore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged that he was unable to use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.

“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” he said, adding: “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots.”

