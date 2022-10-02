Bulgarians hold fourth general election in 18 months amid turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bulgarians hold fourth general election in 18 months amid turmoil

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 7:49 am
Bulgarians are voting in the fourth general election in 18 months (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Bulgarians are voting in the fourth general election in 18 months (Valentina Petrova/AP)

Bulgarians are casting their votes in a general election – the fourth in 18 months – marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member.

Polling stations opened at 7am (0400 GMT) on Sunday. The first exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8pm (1700 GMT) and preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Surveys ahead of the ballot suggested that up to eight parties could muster the 4% threshold to enter a fragmented parliament where populist and pro-Russia groups could increase their representation.

Bulgaria Elections
A priest casts his vote at the opening of the polling stations in Sofia (Valentina Petrova/AP)

Following a lame campaign, turnout is expected to be low due to voters’ apathy and disillusionment with politicians unable to cobble together a viable government coalition.

The early election comes after a fragile coalition led by pro-Western prime minister Kiril Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June. He claimed afterwards that Moscow used “hybrid war” tactics to bring the government down as it refused to pay gas bills in roubles and ordered a massive expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria.

A low turnout favours the former ruling GERB party of three-time former prime minister Boyko Borissov which, despite a further erosion of support, can still count on a bulk of loyal voters, and is most likely to finish first.

Nevertheless, the predicted percentage will not be enough for Mr Borissov party to form a one-party government, and the chances for a GERB-led coalition are slim as it is blamed for corruption by most opponents.

Bulgaria Elections
Pro-Western former prime minister Kiril Petkov is confident the general election will yield positive results for his We Continue The Change party (Valentina Petrova/AP)

A recent Gallup International survey ranked GERB first with 25.8%, followed by its main rival – Mr Petkov’s We Continue The Change party with 16.6%.

Mr Petkov rejected the opinion poll results as questionable and voiced confidence that the vote will yield positive results for his party.

“This time we will win even more, and I expect that we will be able to form a coalition,” he said at his party’s final campaign rally on Friday.

Many Bulgarians share pro-Russian sentiments, which provides a fertile soil for the aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the Balkan country.

The war in Ukraine was among the main topics in this campaign and calls by the leader of the pro-Russia party Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, for “full neutrality” of Bulgaria in the war, or calls to renegotiate relations with the EU, are attracting many voters.

