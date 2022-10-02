Israeli leader welcomes US proposal for sea border with Lebanon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Israeli leader welcomes US proposal for sea border with Lebanon

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 11:34 am
Lebanese president Michel Aoun meets US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beiru (Dalati Nohra/AP)
Lebanese president Michel Aoun meets US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beiru (Dalati Nohra/AP)

Israel’s prime minister has welcomed a US proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving the long-running dispute between the neighbouring countries would lift Israel’s economy and boost regional security.

Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the proposal was delivered over the weekend to both his country and Lebanon.

He said that, although it is still being studied, it would strengthen Israel’s northern areas near the Lebanese border, allow Israel to produce additional natural gas, and deliver new revenues to the national coffers.

“This is a deal that strengthens Israel’s security and Israel’s economy,” Mr Lapid told his Cabinet.

Israel Cabinet
Prime Minister Yair Lapid told Cabinet the deal would strengthen Israel’s security and economy (Maya Alleruzzo/Pool/AP)

He also said Israel would not oppose the development of “an additional Lebanese gas field” straddling the maritime border, as long as Israel receives “the share we deserve”.

He said this would weaken Lebanon’s dependence on Iran, restrain the Hezbollah militant group, and promote regional stability.

He said the deal is being reviewed by legal and defence officials before being voted upon by the government. Israeli media said a vote could take place on Thursday.

On Saturday, the proposal was also delivered to Lebanese leaders.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 330 square miles (860 sq km) of the Mediterranean Sea.

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the US State Department who has been mediating between the two neighbours, last visited Beirut in September, where he expressed optimism after meeting Lebanon’s leaders.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker, Nabi Berri, said in an interview with the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper on Saturday that the proposal “in principle meets the Lebanese demands”.

Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history, plunging three-quarters of its population into poverty.

Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut (Dalati Nohra/AP)

A Lebanese official who attended the talks last month told The Associated Press that the proposal put forward by the US envoy gives Lebanon the right to the Qana field, located partially in Israel’s domain, with part of it stretching deep into a disputed area.

The official added that the main point now is how to draw the demarcation line in a way that stretches south of Qana. Mr Lapid’s comments appeared to be a reference to the emerging agreement over Qana.

Israel set up a gas rig at its designated location at the Karish field. Israel said the field is part of its UN-recognised exclusive economic zone, while Lebanon insists Karish is in a disputed area.

In July, the Israeli military shot down three unarmed drones belonging to Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah flying over the Karish field.

Hezbollah’s leader has issued warnings to Israel over the maritime dispute, saying that “any arm” that reaches out to steal Lebanon’s wealth “will be cut off”.

The heavily armed group, which has fought several wars with Israel, has repeatedly said in the past that it would use its weapons to protect Lebanon’s economic rights. Hezbollah officials have however said they would endorse a deal reached between Lebanon’s government and Israel.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a speech on Saturday echoed similar sentiments to Lebanon’s top political leaders about Mr Hochstein’s proposal, and reasserted that the Iran-backed party will back the Lebanese political leadership’s position.

“God willing, if it reaches the desired and best result, it would be the result of national unity, co-operation, and solidarity,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Morry Gash/AP)
Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots
Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a run-off vote after neither got enough support to win outright on Sunday (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither candidate receives 50% support
It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates in Brazil’s highly polarised election race will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for October 30 (Bruna Prado/AP)
Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Election Commission officials count votes after general election in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks