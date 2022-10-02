Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 1:22 pm
Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)

Authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stopped leaking.

The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appeared to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed,” the Danish agency tweeted on Sunday.

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany
Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

The Danish agency said on Saturday that the Nord Stream 2 ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appeared to have stopped leaking natural gas.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks.

Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge denied by the United States and its allies.

The US-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Russia on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines would travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.

