Chinese billionaire settles US rape allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chinese billionaire settles US rape allegation

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 2:05 pm
Richard Liu pictured in 2014 (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Richard Liu pictured in 2014 (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a former student who alleged he raped her in her apartment in the US after a night of dinner and drinks with wealthy Chinese executives in 2018, lawyers for both sides have announced.

Richard Liu, who stepped down as the chief executive of Beijing-based ecommerce company JD.com this year amid increased government scrutiny of China’s technology industry, has denied raping the woman, Jingyao Liu, and prosecutors have not filed criminal charges.

A joint statement from lawyers for both sides called the encounter “a misunderstanding”.

“The incident between Ms Jingyao Liu and Mr Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families,” the joint statement said.

“Today, the parties agreed to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain and suffering caused by the lawsuit.”

The settlement was announced two days before the civil trial was set to begin in Minneapolis on Monday.

Richard Liu is a celebrity in China, part of a generation of entrepreneurs who created the country’s internet, ecommerce, mobile phone and other technology industries since the late 1990s.

Forbes estimated his wealth at 10.9 billion US dollars on Saturday.

Jingyao Liu alleges the attack happened in 2018 while Richard Liu was in Minneapolis for a week-long residency in the University of Minnesota’s doctor of business administration China programme, geared towards high-level executives in China.

Jingyao Liu, a Chinese citizen, was at the university on a student visa and was a volunteer in the programme.

She was 21 and Richard Liu was in his mid-40s at the time, the lawsuit said. They are not related.

Richard Liu, also known as Liu Qiangdong, was arrested on suspicion of felony rape in August 2018, but prosecutors said the case had “profound evidentiary problems” and declined to file criminal charges.

Jingyao Liu sued Richard Liu and JD.com in 2019, alleging sexual assault and battery, along with false imprisonment.

The case drew widespread attention at a time when the #MeToo movement was gaining traction in China.

Richard Liu’s supporters and opponents waged aggressive public relations campaigns on Chinese social media; censors shut down some accounts that supported Jingyao Liu for “violating regulations”.

Jingyao Liu said in her lawsuit that she had to withdraw from lessons in autumn 2018 and seek counselling and treatment. Her lawyer said she had since graduated but that she had post-traumatic stress disorder.

She had sought compensatory as well as punitive damages from Richard Liu.

Her lawsuit said she was seeking more than 50,000 US dollars, a standard figure that must be listed in Minnesota if a plaintiff intends to seek any larger amount. She was expected to ask a jury to award much more.

A settlement amount was not disclosed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Morry Gash/AP)
Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots
Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a run-off vote after neither got enough support to win outright on Sunday (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither candidate receives 50% support
It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates in Brazil’s highly polarised election race will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for October 30 (Bruna Prado/AP)
Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Election Commission officials count votes after general election in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks