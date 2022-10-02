Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 7:02 pm
Football fans at a candlelit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Football fans at a candlelit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy (Dita Alangkara/AP)

A minute’s silence was observed before football matches around the world on Sunday in memory of the victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives.

Top players, coaches and leagues also sent their condolences and messages of support.

Most of the victims were trampled on or suffocated as chaos erupted following a game between host Arema FC, of East Java’s Malang city, and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night.

Witnesses described police officers beating fans with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds to stop violence but instead triggering a deadly crush.

Indonesia’s football association suspended the top tier Liga 1 indefinitely and banned Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season, after one of the biggest tragedies at a sporting event worldwide.

Football leagues observing a minute’s silence in memory of the victims included Spain, Israel and the Netherlands.

In England, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola talked about the disaster following the Manchester derby in England.

A candlelit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the victims of Saturday’s disaster (Dita Alangkara/AP)

“Terrible. Absolutely terrible. The world is crazy,” he said. “The best thoughts for the family and everything.”

Manchester United coach Ten Hag said it was “really a disaster … We are sad about it and our thoughts are with all the persons and the families and people of Indonesia”.

Both Manchester clubs said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy in Indonesia.

“We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected,” Man United said.

In Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called for a minute’s silence during the club’s general assembly.

Barcelona said it was “pained by the tragic events” and rejected “all acts of violence both on and off the field.” Ajax said “there should never be violence at a football match”.

Football leagues also expressed their sadness, including the Premier League, the Italian league and the Spanish league.

In a statement, Fifa president Gianni Infantino offered condolences on behalf of the global football community, saying “the football world is in a state of shock”.

Fifa did not mention in its statement the under-20 World Cup that Indonesia is set to host next year.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin spoke on behalf of European football.

“I would like to express our profound shock and sadness at last night’s appalling events in East Java’s Kanjuruhan stadium,” he said. “Our community sends its sympathy and solidarity to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

