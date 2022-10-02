Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 8:51 pm
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is still surprised by the extent to which Britons have become bona-fide American football fans.

The 32-year-old has taken part in three NFL tours of London, ending his most recent visit with a 28-25 win over New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

It makes him one of few players to make the trip to all three venues used in the league’s 15-year history in the capital, all victories for Minnesota. It is not something he takes lightly.

“Heck yeah that means a lot to me,” he said.  “I got to see all three stadiums, my first year I was on practice squad so I didn’t play but it always feels good to come over here and get a victory and what a great fanbase, what a great venue.

Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen
The Vikings wide receiver has played in all three NFL UK venues (Simon Cooper/PA)

“I think there’s a great opportunity to expand this game. I honestly believe it’s the best game there is. I love football-slash-soccer but I just feel like American football there’s just something about it. You saw it here today.

“It’s physical, it’s fun, it’s exciting, there’s a lot going on, there’s a lot of excitement and it just keeps you on your toes, so I hope we can continue to bring it to other countries and bring it to this country, because I feel like every time I come over here it’s usually four or five years apart, and I think the game has grown so much.

“People really understand. You kind of expect to be like, ‘Do you know anything about football?’ and they’ll say yeah, I grew up watching American football, I played American football, so that’s pretty cool.”

Thielen, who on Sunday secured eight catches from nine targets for 72 yards, made his first trip to London with the Vikings side that beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 at Wembley in 2013, then followed that trip up in 2017 with a 33-16 victory over Cleveland Browns at Twickenham.

Sunday’s contest, the 100th international game in NFL history, was played in front of 60,639 and arguably the most exciting of Thielen’s journeys across the pond.

Minnesota got a touchdown early in the first quarter and extended their lead to 13-7 advantage by half time.

But Saints bounced back with a touchdown and a conversion in the third, taking the lead for the first time through a Taysom Hill touchdown and a two-point conversion with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter to make it 22-19.

Saints London NFL
Saints bounced back from a first-quarter deficit but couldn’t tie things up with a last-gasp field goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Vikings secured another six points with a three-yard Justin Jefferson (a game-leading 10 catches from 13 targets for 147-yards) touchdown, but Greg Joseph, who went a perfect five-for-five on field goals on the afternoon, missed the one-point conversion.

The mistake that soon told was when Wil Lutz booted a 60-yard field goal through the uprights—the second-longest in Saints history—to level proceedings at 25 points with less than two minutes to go.

Minnesota replied with a field goal of their own, and Lutz’s last-gasp field goal attempt, from 61 yards this time, agonisingly pinged off the post then the crossbar to hand the Vikings the win.

“I thought they were both in,” said Lutz.  “I hit them both on the screws. I played them right there. The ball is going to move a little left. And the second one just moved a little more left. So kind of shocked it didn’t bounce in.

“Not every game is going to go your way obviously. It’s not the start of the season I want it to be. I take every one week one at a time, and I didn’t have thoughts, like, ‘this week.’ I thought I kicked the ball well today. But yeah, I wanted to hit that kick for the team. We needed a win today and that’s pretty frustrating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was frustrated on Sunday (PA)
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks