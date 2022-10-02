Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 10:43 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 10:51 pm
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)

Karim Benzema missed a penalty as misfiring Real Madrid surrendered their 100 per cent LaLiga record against 10-man Osasuna.

Benzema rattled the crossbar with his 79th-minute spot-kick after he had been fouled by David Garcia, who was sent off for his pains.

However the 10 men, who had trailed to Vinicius Junior’s 42nd-minute goal, levelled through Kike Garcia five minutes after the break and held on to claim a creditable 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu Stadium which left Real level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table.

Alexander Sorloth’s double helped Real Sociedad to victory in an eight-goal thriller at Girona.

Sociedad trailed 3-2 with 24 minutes remaining despite Sorloth’s efforts, but goals from Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo eventually saw them home.

Valencia’s Eray Comert struck six minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw at Espanyol.

The home side led 2-1 after goals from Joselu and Sergi Darder had overhauled Gabriel Paulista’s 53rd-minute effort, but Comert levelled deep into added time after both Marcos Andre and Martin Braithwaite had received their marching orders.

Filip Kostic set Juventus on their way to a 3-0 victory over Bologna
Filip Kostic set Juventus on their way to a 3-0 victory over Bologna (Marco Alpozzi/AP/PA)

Gabriel Veiga fired Celta Vigo to a 1-0 win over Real Betis, who played for 70 minutes with only 10 men after Luiz Felipe had been dismissed.

In Serie A, Juventus secured a first league win in four attempts by seeing off Bologna 3-0 in Turin.

Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik did the damage on the night, although Juve remain four points shy of the top four.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored twice as high-flying Lazio eased to a 4-0 victory over Spezia despite Ciro Immobile’s early penalty miss with Mattia Zaccagni and Alessio Romagnoli also on the scoresheet, while Ademola Lookman’s 59th-minute strike was enough to hand Atalanta the points against Fiorentina.

Goals from Armand Lauriente, Andrea Pinamonti, Kristian Thorstvedt, Abdou Harroui and Janis Antiste eased Sassuolo to a 5-0 win over Salernitana, while Matteo Pessina, Gianluca Caprari and Stefano Sensi were on target for Monza as they beat bottom-of-the-table Sampdoria 3-0.

Penalties from Daniel Ciofani and Gabriel Strefezza meant the clash between Lecce and Cremonese ended 1-1.

In France, Theo Le Bris came off the bench to ensure 10-man Lorient maintained their pursuit of Ligue 1’s top two Paris St Germain and Marseille with a 2-1 victory over Lille.

The home side, who had taken an early lead through Bafode Diakite’s own goal, saw Jonathan David level after Dango Ouattara had been dismissed for a second bookable offence, but Le Bris came to the rescue with three minutes remaining.

Lens needed an 82nd-minute penalty from Florian Sotoca to beat Lyon 1-0, while Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick eased Monaco to a 4-1 victory over Nantes.

After Breel Embolo had given the home side a second-minute lead, Ben Yedder found the back of the net on six and 28 minutes before converting a second-half penalty with Caio Henrique’s own goal all Nantes had to show for their efforts.

Ten-man Toulouse held out to beat Montpellier 4-2 despite playing the final 30 minutes with only 10 men.

The home side responded to Nicolas Cozza’s seventh-minute strike with goals from Stijn Spierings, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Fares Chaibi and Brecht Dejaegere before Mikkel Desler’s red card, but although Elye Wahi pulled one back, that was as good as it got for the visitors.

