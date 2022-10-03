Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, but change appears unlikely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, but change appears unlikely

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 8:14 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 8:27 am
Zeljka Cvijanovic (AP)
Zeljka Cvijanovic (AP)

Reformists who ran on an anti-corruption platform look set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.

The first preliminary results released by Bosnia’s central election commission showed contenders Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic are on course to win the respective Bosniak and Croat seats in the tripartite presidency.

However, the reformists are likely to be joined in the top jobs by Zeljka Cvijanovic, from the strongest Bosnian Serb party – the secessionist and staunchly pro-Russian SNSD.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik (
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik (AP)

Moscow has often been accused by the West of seeking to destabilise the country and the rest of the Balkans through its Serb allies in the region.

Sunday’s ballot was held amid growing fears the Kremlin might attempt to reignite the conflict in Bosnia to deflect attention from its campaign in Ukraine.

The election included contests for the three members of Bosnia’s shared, multi-ethnic presidency, the president of one of its two highly autonomous parts, and parliament deputies at different levels of governance.

Jelena Trivic
Jelena Trivic, from opposition Party of Democratic Progress, celebrates after claiming victory in a general election in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka (AP)

Bosnia’s institutional set-up, often described as one of the most complicated in the world, was introduced by a US-brokered peace agreement that ended the war in the 1990s between its three main ethnic groups – Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bosnia was divided into two highly independent entities – one run by Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats – which have broad autonomy but are linked by joint, multi-ethnic institutions.

All countrywide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

If the preliminary results hold, Ms Cvijanovic will take over the post from her political party’s boss, Milorad Dodik, who chose to run for the presidency of Bosnia’s Serb-run part rather than seek a second term in the shared, country-wide presidency.

Both Mr Dodik, and his main contender, Jelena Trivic, proclaimed victory in the race for the Bosnian Serb presidency.

Zeljko Komsic
Zeljko Komsic of Democratic Front Party (AP)

Their claims will be tested later on Monday, when the election commission is expected to announce preliminary results of the presidential ballot for Bosnia’s Serb-run part and the races for parliament deputies at the state, entity and regional levels.

Prior to the polls, analysts predicted that the long-entrenched nationalists of all ethnic stripes, who have enriched cronies and ignored the needs of the people, will remain dominant in the legislatures at all levels, largely because the sectarian post-war system of governance leaves pragmatic, reform-minded Bosnians with little incentive to vote.

Election turnout on Sunday was 50% or over two percentage points down from the 2018 general election.

On Sunday, shortly after the vote count begun, Bosnia’s international overseer, Christian Schmidt, announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the country’s electoral law “to ensure functionality and timely implementation of election results”.

Mr Schmidt assured citizens in the video that the changes “will in no way affect” the votes cast on Sunday.

The 1995 peace agreement gave broad powers to the international high representative, the post currently held by Mr Schmidt, including the ability to impose laws and to dismiss officials and civil servants who undermine the country’s fragile post-war ethnic balance.

The changes imposed by Mr Schmidt will affect the size of the parliament of the Bosniak-Croat part of the country, and prevent blockades of the formation of its government.

