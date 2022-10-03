Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 8:26 am
A Nobel medal (AP)
A Nobel medal (AP)

The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine are due to be announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the researchers who may be honoured this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into Covid-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world.

Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, with the economics award following on October 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (around £805,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters (Lee Jin-man/AP)
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
Will Smith (Doug Peters/PA)
Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt
Viola Davis at The Woman King premiere in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’
Remains of a destroyed Russian tank are scattered on the ground along the road between Izium and Kharkiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)
Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping
Erling Haaland already has three Premier League match balls in his trophy cabinet
Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland
Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks