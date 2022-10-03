Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 9:01 am
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester City’s derby win could have been even more emphatic (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester City’s derby win could have been even more emphatic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday.

City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.

The champions raced into a 4-0 lead in the first half of a one-sided Premier League encounter, hitting the post and creating a number of other chances along the way.

Haaland scored yet another hat-trick in a rampant display by City
Haaland scored yet another hat-trick in a rampant display by City (Martin Rickett/PA)

The dominance continued after the break, but United did manage to pull one back through Antony before substitute Anthony Martial claimed two further consolations in the closing minutes.

“We set up quite good,” said De Bruyne. “We found the spaces in the first half and played a really good game.

“I feel like whenever we’ve played away at United we have played really well, and when we’ve been at home they’ve won more than we did. They had found a way to win some games.

“But here we played better. Unfortunately at the end they scored two goals because I think 6-1 was fully deserved.”

The headlines were once again taken by Haaland, who is enjoying a remarkable start to his City career.

His treble was his third in successive home Premier League games – a unique achievement in the competition’s history – while his tally for the club in all competitions now stands at 17 goals from just 11 appearances.

To cap off a superb display, the Norwegian also provided the assists for two of Foden’s goals.

De Bruyne, who teed up Haaland’s second goal with a superb pass to the back post, is relishing playing with the 22-year-old.

The Belgian said: “I just try to find the team-mates and try to find the spaces they can exploit, and we found each other a couple of times.

“I know he is going to make a run and if I know one of my team-mates is going to make a run I’m going to play them the ball. It is going well for the moment. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Phil Foden also hit three for dominant City
Phil Foden also hit three for dominant City (Martin Rickett/PA)

City’s victory took them back within a point of leaders Arsenal and sent out a strong statement as they chase a third consecutive title.

“This is what we are trying to achieve,” said De Bruyne. “The goal is always to win titles.

“We’ve started well, but it’s still so long and there are a lot of interruptions this year. We’ll see what happens. We’re in a good way and we’ll try to maintain it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonny Clayton scraped into the second round in Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit
Emma Raducanu’s US Open success is the catalyst for a new programme aimed at inspiring girls to play tennis (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play
Steve Cooper’s Forest suffered a heavy defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers
Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join Watford next summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado
Jonny Bairstow is looking ahead to 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks