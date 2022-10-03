Centre-right party wins poll on pledges to stabilise Bulgaria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Centre-right party wins poll on pledges to stabilise Bulgaria

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 9:38 am
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov (AP)
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov (AP)

The centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the electoral commission said.

With nearly 99% of the ballots counted, results showed the GERB party receiving 25.4% of the vote, edging out the reformist We Continue The Change party, which was founded a year ago by two Harvard graduates, by more than five percentage points.

Five other parties are expected to make it into the 240-seat chamber.

They are the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 13.7%, the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party with 10.2%, the Socialist party with 9.3%, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 7.5%, and the newly-formed nationalist Bulgarian Rise party on 4.6%.

Kiril Petkov
Kiril Petkov, leader of We Continue The Change (AP)

The early election came after a fragile coalition led by Kiril Petkov of We Continue The Change lost a no-confidence vote in June.

The European Union nation’s fourth election in 18 months was marked by a raging war nearby, political instability and economic hardships in the bloc’s poorest member. Low turnout reflected voter apathy.

If these results are confirmed by the final count, Mr Borissov, 63, will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet.

It will be an uphill task for him to produce a stable governing coalition, however, since most political groups have in advance rejected any cooperation with his GERB party, which presided over years of corruption that hampered development.

Mr Petkov conceded defeat late on Sunday and said that now GERB has the responsibility to form a coalition and govern the country.

Counting ballots
Election officials count ballots in general election in Sofia (AP)

He ran on promises to continue efforts to eradicate corruption, but a European energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine was the dominant economic theme for voters.

Many Bulgarians share pro-Russia sentiments, which provides fertile soil for aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the Balkan country.

The pro-Russia party Vazrazhdane, riding on those feelings, managed to double its support compared with the previous election, and a second nationalist party with pro-Moscow rhetoric cleared the 4% threshold to enter parliament.

Political analysts predict weeks of talks to form a viable coalition but do not exclude the possibility of another election.

Vessela Cherneva, deputy chief of the European Council on Foreign Relations, sees the possibility of two types of coalitions: an anti-corruption coalition, in which GERB under Mr Borissov would find no place, or a geopolitical coalition of the centrist parties, which would be possible only if Mr Borissov resigns from leading his party.

“A scenario under which there is no coalition possible would undermine parliamentary democracy in Bulgaria and will further tilt the balance toward the pro-Russian President (Rumen) Radev,” Ms Cherneva said.

