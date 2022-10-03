Iga Swiatek not happy with tennis schedule as she pulls out of Glasgow event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Iga Swiatek not happy with tennis schedule as she pulls out of Glasgow event

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 9:59 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 9:19 pm
Iga Swiatek will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Iga Swiatek will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Steven Paston/PA)

Iga Swiatek criticised tennis authorities as she revealed she will not play for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month.

The world number one had planned to represent her country but believes the lack of time between the WTA Finals in Texas and the Glasgow event would make it too risky to participate.

The WTA Finals finishes on November 7 while the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, run by the International Tennis Federation, begins the following day.

Writing on Instagram, Swiatek said: “I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again, but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

“And it makes me sad. I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best. Playing in Poland this year (in the qualifiers in April) was an honour and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone.

“The situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury. I’m going to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something. This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport.”

The absence of the French Open and US Open champion is a blow to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which runs from November 8-13 at the Emirates Arena.

The event features 12 teams, including Great Britain, who will take on Spain and Kazakhstan in the group stage.

Billie Jean Cup Swiatek out Tennis
Swiatek at New York’s Rockefeller Center last month after her US Open triumph (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The ITF later acknowledged the schedule was “a challenge” for players competing in both tournaments and vowed to come up with “a better transition” between the two events next year.

Its president David Haggerty said in a statement: “The ITF is sorry that Iga Swiatek is unable to take part in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and recognises that the schedule for the two major year-end events presents a challenge for players competing in both events.

“We have been working with the WTA to try to coordinate suitable dates. While we were able to confirm the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow back in June, the WTA Finals venue in Fort Worth, Texas was confirmed during the US Open and restricted in terms of available dates.

“The ITF revised the match schedule of the 2022 Finals so that teams such as Poland and USA would start as late as possible. We are committed to working with the WTA on the 2023 schedule so that we have a better transition between the two competitions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonny Clayton scraped into the second round in Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit
Emma Raducanu’s US Open success is the catalyst for a new programme aimed at inspiring girls to play tennis (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play
Steve Cooper’s Forest suffered a heavy defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers
Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join Watford next summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado
Jonny Bairstow is looking ahead to 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks